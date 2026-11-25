Ex-UFC veteran backs Kevin Vallejos for a shot at Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight title.

Speaking on the Deep Waters show, Masvidal made his preference clear. He said he would like to see Vallejos face Volkanovski next.

With many questioning the decision and feeling that he should not be in the title mix, Jorge Masvidal has recently weighed in and backed the Argentine to fight for the UFC gold next.

Kevin Vallejos is eyeing the featherweight title fight against champion Alexander Volkanovski after his controversial decision win over former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC Qatar last weekend.

“I'd like to see him fight for the title, to tell you the truth. Right now... fight Volk,” Masvidal said.

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

In the lead-up to UFC Qatar, Volkanovski said that if Sterling beat Vallejos, he would have a better case than another contender, Jean Silva, for the title fight opportunity.

However, Vallejos showed incredible takedown defense and managed to keep the fight on the feet against an elite grappler like Sterling in a seesaw, close fight. 'El Chino' landed 37 significant strikes, just five more than the former champion, and the judges awarded him a 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 unanimous decision victory.

‘El Chino’ has set his sights on a featherweight title opportunity. Volkanovski, meanwhile, has previously expressed interest in a bout with Sterling, though he wants to move up in weight to face lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

The featherweight title picture is unclear for now, but one thing is certain: either Vallejos or Jean Silva could get the title shot. That said, the Brazilian has a slightly better case, as he previously defeated the Argentine on DWCS, which is the only loss of Vallejos' career.

There is also the possibility of Vallejos vs. Silva for a vacant featherweight title if Volkanovski moves up to challenge Gaethje.