ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio is ready to put his belt on the line in Tokyo.

Pacio is the most dominant strawweight in ONE Championship history. The eight-time ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion holds a 24-5 record with 19 finishes and 15 promotional wins.

Fans who are members of The Inner Circle can stream it exclusively via live.onefc.com .

The Filipino superstar defends his belt against dangerous Japanese star Keito “Pocket Monk” Yamakita in the main event of ONE SAMURAI 5 on Wednesday, November 18, from EBARA WAVE Arena Ota.

The Filipino has been active in the organization since 2016, and he has defended his crown against all of the division’s top contenders. Also, he is looking for his first victory in Japan.

Pacio Calls Yamakita a Worthy Challenger Ahead of ONE SAMURAI 5 Challenge

The champion has nothing but respect for the man across from him. After a strong training camp, he is not taking the Japanese wrestler lightly.

“Training camp is great. is a worthy opponent and a worthy challenger. I can see his hunger to get the belt. His caliber as an athlete is not something to take lightly,” Pacio said.

Yamakita, 30, steps into the main event on a five-fight winning streak with a 13-1 career record and a 6-1 ONE Championship mark, and this is his first title opportunity in the organization. He has built his title shot with a run of wins that includes former champions, and Pacio is aware of what a motivated challenger can bring.

The Filipino Has Prepared for Yamakita’s Chokes, Has Answers for Every Position

Yamakita’s game is built around grappling, and Pacio and his team have focused on it. The wushu stylist, whose ground game is often underrated, is confident wherever the fight goes.

“My team and I have the right game plan for this fight. His chokes are strong, like his bulldog choke, guillotine, he has an armbar too. He’s very good and we’ve prepared for it. Wherever the fight goes, whatever position, I have an answer for it,” Pacio explained.

Pacio has proven he can handle high-level grapplers, and his recent first-round submission of Mansur Malachiev showed that his ground skills are a real weapon. The high-kicking striker’s willingness to meet Yamakita in any phase adds to the intrigue of the main event.

Pacio Sees His Hand Raised at the End of the Night

The champion is prepared for a long night and believes he has the experience to see it through. He treats a finish as a bonus rather than the goal.

“I expect all my fights to go five rounds. I’ve been doing five rounds since I was 22 years old. If I win via knockout or submission, that’s just a bonus. But I see my hand raised at the end of the night,” Pacio said.

Five-round fights have been part of his career for almost eight years, and Yamakita has never faced the championship distance in ONE Championship. For the Filipino titleholder, a victory in Tokyo would add a first win in Japan to a record that already stands at the top of the division.

Watch ONE SAMURAI 5 exclusively via live.onefc.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. ICT/3:30 a.m. ET.