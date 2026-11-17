Japanese MMA fighter Keito "Pocket Monk" Yamakita is days away from the biggest moment of his career.

Yamakita, a former King of Pancrase, enters the contest on a five-fight winning streak with a 13-1 career MMA record and a 6-1 ONE Championship mark.

The 30-year-old challenges reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio for the title in the main event of ONE SAMURAI 5 , which goes down live at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, November 18.

He holds victories over former champions Alex Silva and Yosuke Saruta, as well as Pacio’s former training partner Lito Adiwang, and this will be his first title opportunity in ONE Championship.

Yamakita Did Not Wait for a Title Fight Offer

The Japanese challenger has not framed this opportunity as something he was desperately chasing. He believes it was the natural result of his recent performances.

"I wouldn't really say I was waiting for a title fight offer. I just thought it would come eventually if I kept doing what I was doing. I feel my performances have increasingly reached a level worthy of a title fight. I think I'm stronger now than I've ever been," Yamakita stated.

Five straight wins over a run of established names, capped by victories over two former ONE World Champions, made a strong case for the shot. Yamakita has been building toward this moment quietly, and he arrives in Tokyo confident that his best form has come at the right time.

Japanese Fighter Respects Pacio's Grappling, Striking, and Mental Strength

The challenger has studied the champion and does not see an easy path to victory. He has acknowledged the full range of what Pacio brings to the Circle.

"Pacio is known mainly as a striker, but he also has high-level grappling technique. Above all, he's mentally strong. He can finish you with his striking, and recently, he even won by submitting a strong grappler. I can't let my guard down in any phase of the fight," Yamakita explained.

Pacio, 30, from Lions Nation MMA, is the most dominant strawweight in ONE Championship history and holds a 24-5 record. He is coming off a first-round submission of Mansur Malachiev in his last title defense and is looking to claim his first victory in Japan after losing a flyweight title bid there last year.

Yamakita Wants to Break Pacio's Will at ONE SAMURAI 5

Yamakita has identified his route to victory. He plans to apply constant pressure and wait for the moment when the champion starts to crack.

"Pacio has good stamina, and I'm confident in mine too. If his will breaks, that's when I can submit him or finish him. I want to keep pressing him and looking for those moments," Yamakita said.

A pressure-heavy approach is exactly what has carried him through his five-fight winning streak, and a five-round championship fight offers plenty of time for that strategy to pay off. For Pacio, the challenge is to keep the fight where he wants it and prevent the Japanese star from imposing his rhythm in front of a home crowd.

Watch ONE SAMURAI 5 exclusively via live.onefc.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. ICT/3:30 a.m. ET.