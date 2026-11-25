Douglas Silva de Andrade of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night: Moreno v Kavanagh Official Weigh-in

Veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade, who was with UFC for nearly 13 years, has been released by the mixed martial arts promotion.



Veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade is no longer with the UFC. The 41-year-old Brazilian was officially removed from the active roster on Nov. 20 after nearly 13 years' tenure at the company.

According to UFC Roster Tracker, fellow featherweights Giga Chikadze and William Gomis have also been released by the promotion.

UFC Veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade’s Recent Fight Record

"D'Silva" has lost three of his final five Octagon appearances. His last fight was at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 28, 2026, where he lost to Javier Reyes by TKO in the first round.