Veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade Released by UFC
Veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade, who was with UFC for nearly 13 years, has been released by the mixed martial arts promotion.
Veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade is no longer with the UFC. The 41-year-old Brazilian was officially removed from the active roster on Nov. 20 after nearly 13 years' tenure at the company.
According to UFC Roster Tracker, fellow featherweights Giga Chikadze and William Gomis have also been released by the promotion.
UFC Veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade’s Recent Fight Record
"D'Silva" has lost three of his final five Octagon appearances. His last fight was at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 28, 2026, where he lost to Javier Reyes by TKO in the first round.
At UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira on June 15, 2024, he lost by unanimous decision to Miles Johns. At UFC on ABC 4: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida on May 13, 2023, he won by unanimous decision over Cody Stamann.
He also suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev on July 9, 2022. He earned a second-round rear-naked-choke submission victory over Sergey Morozov at UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 on February 12, 2022.
Silva de Andrade holds an MMA record of 29-7, 1 NC (20 wins by KO, 2 wins by submission) and a UFC record of 7-7 (2 wins by KO, 1 win by submission).
At 41 years old, “D'Silva” has entered unrestricted free agency and is eligible to sign with any regional or international promotion. It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented veteran.