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NEW Santiago Luna Cites one Major Aspect That Led to Aleksandre Topuria’s Loss Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Santiago Luna and Aleksandre Topuria Credits: Instagram/@santiagolunamma and Instagram/@aleksandre_topuria

Santiago Luna points out how his hard work made all the difference as he cherishes his victory against Aleksandre Topuria.

From This Article 1 . Aleksandre Topuria Owns His First UFC Loss

Aleksandre Topuria was heavily hyped up following his entry into the UFC. While his brother Ilia has already established himself as a champion fighter, the same was expected from Aleksandre. However, facing off against Santiago Luna at UFC Qatar, Topuria failed to clinch the victory. As the reactions are pouring in, Luna has dropped one difference that sets them apart. Looking back on his UFC Qatar performance, Luna pointed out that Topuria was not at all a bad fighter. But it was the hard work that the Mexican put in made him appear a notch above. The 22-year-old said, “Everyone is saying, oh, Alexander is ass or he's trash. And I was like, no, he's absolutely not. But I've put the work in, and I've put it for the last 16 years, to make people not look as good as everyone, but it's not that they're not good.” He further added, “It's just, I don't want to sound arrogant or anything, but I'm just better, and I'm working on getting better every single fight.”

Topuria had the upper hand in the fight. He came in with an undefeated 2-0 record in the UFC. Unfortunately, the split decision loss meant that the Georgian already had his first strike in Dana White’s promotion. Aleksandre Topuria Owns His First UFC Loss Following the disappointing outing, Topuria took to his social media and revealed details about his shoulder injury. The Georgian stated that during the first round, he dislocated his shoulder, prompting him to fight with one arm throughout. However, he did not use this as an excuse for his loss. Topuria said, “I'm not saying this to take anything away from anyone, let alone to justify the result. I simply want to share what my reality was last night, because a lot of people have been asking, and I believe those who support me deserve to know what happened.” The 30-year-old continued, “I have no regrets, and I have nothing to reproach myself for. I accept what happened with the peace of mind of knowing that I gave my all, as I always promise. Everything happens for a reason. This is only the beginning. Thank God for everything, always.” With a lot of negativity coming in, it now remains to be seen whether Topuria can make a strong comeback.