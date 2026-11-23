Aleksandre Topuria has shared his first statement with fans after his split decision defeat against Santiago Luna and explained what went wrong in Doha.

The loss also opened the door for critics. With Ilia also coming off a defeat to Justin Gaethje in June, some fans were quick to take shots at the Topuria brothers.

Now "El Conquistador" is 2-1 in the UFC and 7-2 overall.

The 30-year-old came into UFC Qatar with a 2-0 record in the promotion. Despite flooring Luna in round 1, Topuria could not keep up with the Mexican's jabs and leg kicks over the next two rounds. After three rounds, two judges scored for Luna (30-27, 29-28), while the third had Topuria winning (29-28).

Aleksandre Topuria Reveals he Fought With Dislocated Shoulder

Taking to Instagram a day after his loss, Aleksandre Topuria revealed that he dislocated his shoulder in the opening minutes of the first round and fought with one arm for almost the entire bout. He wrote:

"Hello everyone! The first thing I want to do is thank God for everything, in both victory and defeat. There are things beyond our control that, at times, are impossible to fix in the moment.

That is exactly what happened to me last night. Within the first minute of the fight, I suffered a dislocation of my left shoulder, which left my arm completely out of action for the rest of the fight.

I'm not saying this to take anything away from anyone, let alone to justify the result. I simply want to share what my reality was last night, because a lot of people have been asking, and I believe those who support me deserve to know what happened.

I have no regrets, and I have nothing to reproach myself for. I accept what happened with the peace of mind of knowing that I gave my all, as I always promise. Everything happens for a reason. This is only the beginning. Thank God for everything, always."

Topuria fights from an orthodox stance, meaning his left hand is his lead hand. The injury would have affected his ability to throw jabs and left hooks while also making it harder to defend himself. Still, he managed to go all three rounds with Luna.

Ilia also stood up for his brother. He posted a long message on X, warning critics. A part of the message read, "a warrior trying to compete with a dislocated shoulder."

Aleksandre Topuria's Shoulder Injury May Explain His Lack of Wrestling

Although Topuria has previously shown his wrestling skills inside the octagon, he did not attempt a single takedown against Luna.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt grew up training Greco-Roman wrestling alongside Ilia and won his first two professional fights by submission.

He has also used his grappling to win fights in the UFC. At UFC 312 in February 2025, Aleksandre landed a big suplex on Colby Thicknesse before going on to win by unanimous decision. Then, against Bekzat Almakhan last November, he threw his opponent from the clinch and later worked his way into full mount.

However, against "BorderBoy," the Georgian kept the fight standing for all three rounds, allowing Luna to make use of his striking.

With an injured left shoulder, shooting for takedowns and controlling an opponent on the ground would have been difficult. Still, it is unclear whether a different approach would have changed the outcome.

For now, Topuria will have to recover from the injury before looking to get back to winning ways in the UFC.