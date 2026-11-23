Asu Almabaev continues to insist that he beat Kyoji Horiguchi, and says he WAS expecting to win after being told so repeatedly by his corner.

Now Almabayev has spoken about the loss. He made it quite clear that he had no intention of making an excuses. He thought he had won the fight. All through the fight Almabayev heard from from his cornermen that he was leading the fight so he was sure that his hand was going to be raised .

“I’m not going to make excuses for the fight. I thought I had won. Every time a round ended, my corner told me, ‘You’re winning.’ When the decision was announced, you all must have seen that Kyoji Horiguchi himself was also surprised by his victory.”

“I did enough to win,” Asu Almabayev said of his fight against Kyoji Horiguchi. He had been confident in his performance and had hoped for a different decision from the judges. It did not, however, turn out well for him.

This made it even harder for him to understand the result. He thought he did enough to get his hand raised in the last moments. But Horiguchi was declared the winner by the judges.

Almabayev also felt Horiguchi’s reaction told its own story about the outcome. The Japanese fighter looked surprised when the decision was announced, he said. Almabayev obviously remembered that moment after the fight.

Almabayev Believed He Was Ahead

Almabayev's comments indicate the confidence he had throughout the confrontation. His corner was telling him he was winning every round. From what he was hearing in between rounds, he had no reason to think the judges would have a different opinion.



That is often where the rub lies in a close fight. A fighter can walk back to his corner feeling good about himself. But the judges may be scoring the action differently. The result can come as a surprise when the expectations are so different. However, if you look closely at the fight, Almabayev did get takedowns, but he struggled to do much damage from those positions.



Almabayev obviously did not expect to be defeated. He was disappointed with the decision, feeling he had done enough.



Horiguchi Walks Away With the Victory

Although Horiguchi had his hand raised, Asu Almabayev still feels he should have won the battle.

He had no desire to blame others or to excuse himself. Instead he held on to his feelings in the cage. He still thought he had won the fight.

But Almabayev did not get the result he wanted. He thought he had done enough when he exited the fight but the judges declared Horiguchi the winner.