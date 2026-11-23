Alex Pereira’s camp has added a new face to help him get ready for his fight against Sergei Pavlovich.

Pavlovich is a hard fight. He recently knocked out Tallison Teixeira in the first round and has 17 knockout wins. Pereira will have to be careful in terms of trading punches. He could be setting himself up for that level of power training with a heavyweight like Plazibat.

Pereira posted a video of himself and Plazibat on social media. They both are going to fight on the same night he added. Plazibat has been in Las Vegas for the past few weeks of camp working with Pereira on his sparring.

With the help of Croatian kickboxer Antonio Plazibat Pereira is getting ready for the heavyweight bout on December 12. Plazibat is GLORY’s No. 1 heavyweight contender and is known for his knockout power.

Pereira Brings in a GLORY Heavyweight

For years, Plazibat has been competing in kickboxing. He’s got a lot of big name experience and has fought some tough competition. He is a former K-1 champion and is the number one contender in GLORY.



Pereira is also a kickboxer by background. He became one of the best strikers in the game, winning titles in GLORY before moving on to the UFC. He would go on to win the middleweight and light heavyweight UFC titles. But with the heavyweights he has a different problem.

Pereira made his heavyweight debut in June against Ciryl Gane. He was stopped in the second round in the fight for the interim heavyweight title. He is now getting ready for another big heavyweight test. Plazibat can give him some hard hours in the gym before he faces Pavlovich.

Plazibat Has a Title Fight on the Same Night

Plazibat is not only helping Pereira. He has a big fight coming up too. He will fight GLORY heavyweight champion Mory Kromah at Collision 10 on Dec. 12 in Arnhem, Netherlands.

Plazibat pulled out of the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament earlier due to injury. Now it's the heavyweight crown they will battle for.



Plazibat meets Kromah in the Netherlands, Pereira meets Pavlovich in Las Vegas. Both are in the same training camp before their respective bouts and both have big fights on the horizon.

Pereira will be hoping to return to winning ways after being knocked out by Gane. Pavlovich will prove no easy man for him. Pereira knows that the Russian is very strong and he has to be on top of his game on that night .