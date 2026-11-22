Ilia Topuria explains the injury that affected Aleksandre Topuria’s performance at UFC Qatar and shares an emotional message.

However, the Spaniard was overwhelmed by Luna's insane pace of striking. The Mexican landed more than double the strikes of the Spaniard, finishing with 142 significant strikes. After a three-round battle, 'El Conquistador' suffered a split-decision defeat.

Aleksandre entered as a heavy favorite in his bantamweight bout against Luna at UFC Qatar. He showed why in the first round, when he dropped the Mexican with a heavy right.

It hasn't been a great year for the Topuria brothers. First, Ilia Topuria suffered the first defeat of his career, losing his lightweight belt to Justin Gaethje . Now his older brother, Aleksandre Topuria, was defeated by Santiago Luna on November 21 at UFC Qatar, marking his first loss in the promotion.

Now, Ilia has released a statement revealing that his brother suffered an injury in the opening round that played a huge role in the loss.

Ilia Topuria defends brother Aleksandre after UFC Qatar defeat

Ilia took to Instagram to share a statement about his brother’s performance. He revealed that an early-fight injury had significantly affected his brother's ability to compete.

“As I always say, glory and pain walk hand in hand. In the opening minutes of the fight, my brother dislocated his left shoulder, completely changing the course of the fight. Many wondered why he wasn’t throwing combinations, going for takedowns, or keeping his guard up,” Ilia wrote.

'El Matador' also believes that Aleksandre didn't compete at his full potential because of the injury, and that the result would have been different if it hadn't happened in the opening round. He praised his brother for still taking the fight to a split decision.

“The truth is, we didn’t get to see the Aleks we all know. Despite fighting with a dislocated shoulder and being forced to abandon his game plan, he still took the fight to a split decision. That alone speaks volumes about his heart. Nothing but respect for his opponent, but I can’t help wondering what would have happened if my brother had been at 100%,” Ilia captioned.

Ilia also addressed the criticism directed at his brother after the defeat. He defended Aleksandre against those celebrating the result.

With the defeat, Aleksandre now holds a professional record of seven wins and two losses. Both brothers lost the only fight they had this year. That said, Ilia has promised a great comeback for himself and his brother next year.

Ilia Topuria insists the brothers will rise again after difficult year

Ilia reflected on his and his brother's setback this year and promised fans that they would both return stronger in 2027.

“This year has taught both of us that even the most prepared warriors can fall. But we also know something many people will never understand: a defeat doesn’t define a man. The way he rises after it does. And we will always rise. 2027, we’re coming for everything,” Ilia wrote.

Check out Ilia Topuria’s Instagram post below: