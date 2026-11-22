Aleksandre Topuria's performance against Santiago Luna at UFC Qatar has elicited criticism from a prominent former MMA fighter.

Joining the chorus of critics is former UFC fighter Josh Thomson, who stressed the differences between Aleksandre and the latter's brother, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Ilia Topuria .

Topuria was beaten via split decision by Santiago Luna in a bantamweight clash at the UFC Qatar event on November 21.

Aleksandre Topuria is facing considerable criticism in the aftermath of his first defeat under the UFC promotional banner.

Josh Thomson's criticism of Aleksandre Topuria after loss to Santiago Luna at UFC Qatar

In an edition of the Weighing In Podcast, Josh Thomson took aim at Aleksandre Topuria and underlined that he's not as dangerous as Ilia Topuria. Thomson stated:

"Aleksandre Topuria is not his brother. I think we can all say that. We can all agree on that. I'm not saying anything that's, like, blasphemy. Blasphemy. I think he legitimately fights like his brother, doesn't have the power of his brother."

He continued, "He's not as defensively sound as his brother. And he's not aggressive enough. He doesn't have the output. There was nothing in that fight that made me believe that he deserved the split decision. And I honestly thought (Aleksandre) Topuria would be able to dictate the pace. I thought Topuria would actually wrestle a little bit more to threaten those takedowns against Luna."

Thomson indicated that he initially saw Luna walking right into what Topuria wants, feeling that the latter would put the Mexican fighter out with a big shot. He added, however, that Luna's output, movement, and actions kept his Georgian foe guessing.

Moreover, Thomson implied that he was surprised, as he believed "El Conquistador" would mesmerize Luna with his power and be more defensively sound. He added, "But Luna showed him no respect."

Josh Thomson disagreed with the scoring of Aleksandre Topuria's fight with Santiago Luna

"The Punk" affirmed that Luna fought well and was unfazed by who Aleksandre Topuria's brother is. He suggested that the judges' verdict should have been a clear-cut unanimous decision in Luna's favor, and the dissenting judge's scoring was rather puzzling.

Two judges scored the bout 30-27 and 29-28 for Luna, while the lone dissenting judge had it 29-28 in favor of Topuria.

The retired MMA fighter also pointed out that Ilia Topuria has better striking combinations, knockout power, wrestling, and Jiu-Jitsu compared to his elder brother Aleksandre Topuria.

Presently, Aleksandre Topuria's MMA record stands at 7-2, with his first MMA loss coming early in his career and his second being the decision verdict against Luna.

The 30-year-old bantamweight also suffered a left shoulder injury in the fight, which is believed to have adversely affected him inside the Octagon. Furthermore, as signaled in a statement by Ilia Topuria, he and Aleksandre are eyeing their respective triumphant comebacks in 2027.

Watch Josh Thomson discuss the clash between Aleksandre Topuria and Santiago Luna below (*comments at the 46:46-minute mark of the video):