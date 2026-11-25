Amanda Nunes Gets Warned on Kayla Harrison Rematch at 145
Amanda Nunes’ former coach, Conan Silveira, issues a warning that Kayla Harrison would be a tougher opponent at 145:
Amanda Nunes did not have a great outing trying to tough it out against Kayla Harrison. Looking to down the Olympic gold medalist, Nunes suffered a loss via submission in the fourth round. Now, while the said bout took place at bantamweight, Nunes has recently accepted a rematch at featherweight division. Looking at the situation, a former coach of the 38-year-old, Conan Silveira, dropped a warning.
Analyzing the UFC 334 fight between the two, Silveira pointed out that he was not surprised by how Harrison dominated. If the rematch does get sanctioned at 145 lbs, Silveira believes things would get tougher for his former client. He said, “Kayla loses a lot of weight at bantamweight. At featherweight she'll be gigantic, with trapezius muscle up to her ears. If there is a rematch and the same thing is done, the result won't be any different.”
Furthermore, Silveira also seemed impressed with how much effort Harrison put in to prepare for her fight. He acknowledged the hard work by mentioning how, despite the struggles with her neck, the Olympian did not opt for an off day ever. Silveira also clarified that his statements were not a reflection of Nunes’ exit from American Top Team (ATT).
Kayla Harrison Already Knew Amanda Nunes’ Strategy
Harrison knew that coming back from a neck injury to face Nunes would be a tough task. During their UFC 334 meeting, the Brazilian fighter looked to put her foot on the pedal from the first minute. Nunes came in hard at Harrison and even tried to sneak in some ground control. However, none of these surprised the Olympic gold medalist, as she seemingly anticipated the strategy.
Harrison told while speaking with Ariel Helwani, “She does hit hard, but I knew that she was gonna come out hard. We also knew that she was gonna grapple by the third round. If you go back and watch her fights, she takes everybody out in the first round, and if she doesn't, she tends to start to grapple... We were prepared for that.