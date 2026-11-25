Amanda Nunes’ former coach, Conan Silveira, issues a warning that Kayla Harrison would be a tougher opponent at 145:

Amanda Nunes did not have a great outing trying to tough it out against Kayla Harrison. Looking to down the Olympic gold medalist, Nunes suffered a loss via submission in the fourth round. Now, while the said bout took place at bantamweight, Nunes has recently accepted a rematch at featherweight division. Looking at the situation, a former coach of the 38-year-old, Conan Silveira, dropped a warning.

Analyzing the UFC 334 fight between the two, Silveira pointed out that he was not surprised by how Harrison dominated. If the rematch does get sanctioned at 145 lbs, Silveira believes things would get tougher for his former client. He said, “Kayla loses a lot of weight at bantamweight. At featherweight she'll be gigantic, with trapezius muscle up to her ears. If there is a rematch and the same thing is done, the result won't be any different.”

Furthermore, Silveira also seemed impressed with how much effort Harrison put in to prepare for her fight. He acknowledged the hard work by mentioning how, despite the struggles with her neck, the Olympian did not opt for an off day ever. Silveira also clarified that his statements were not a reflection of Nunes’ exit from American Top Team (ATT).