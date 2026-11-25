Islam Makhachev had a two-word answer on the padel court when asked to choose between Barcelona and Khabib Nurmagomedov's beloved Real Madrid.

A short video shared by Red Corner MMA and credited to ruslan.23 caught Makhachev playing padel on an indoor court. Someone behind the camera asked the champion to pick between Spain's two biggest rivals while reminding him that Khabib supports Real Madrid.

Makhachev is a two-division UFC champion who made four lightweight title defenses before becoming welterweight champion. While both Dagestani stars share a passion for soccer, a new social media clip shows Makhachev snubbing his coach's favorite team.

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov , who retired at 29-0 after UFC 254, has been a devoted soccer fan ever since. The 38-year-old Hall of Famer often travels across Europe to watch major matches and visit clubs alongside his longtime training partner Islam Makhachev (29-1).

"Barca or Real? Khabib supports Real," the person asked. Surprisingly, Makhachev bypassed both La Liga giants in favor of the French powerhouse and said with a grin, "PSG, bro."

While Nurmagomedov has openly backed Real Madrid since watching the 1998 Champions League final, Makhachev chose the reigning back-to-back European champions instead.

PSG endured a long European title drought that even superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé could not break during their time together in Paris. The French giants finally claimed that elusive trophy after their departures and won consecutive UEFA Champions League titles in 2025 and 2026.

Makhachev's preference connects directly to the trips he has taken with his coach over the past two years. Nurmagomedov previously visited a Real Madrid training session in April 2024 and called the Spanish side "the club of my heart." But he has built a soft spot for PSG and explained his split support to CBS Sports after attending the 2025 Champions League final in Munich.

"Honestly, when I was a kid, I was a Real Madrid fan. Since 1998, when I watched my first Champions League final... But for the last six-seven years, I have attended almost every match of PSG..." Nurmagomedov said.

Makhachev experienced that Parisian magic firsthand when he and Nurmagomedov witnessed PSG crush Inter Milan 5-0 in the May 2025 Champions League final in Munich. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi even invited both fighters onto the pitch afterward to celebrate and take photos with the newly crowned European champions.

The 35-year-old plans to resume training in January and return to action after Ramadan in 2027. Fresh off defending his welterweight belt against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330, he was originally supposed to face Carlos Prates (24–7) at UFC 336 on Jan. 30.

Despite verbally agreeing to that bout, Makhachev withdrew and prompted UFC matchmakers to book an interim title clash between Prates and Michael Morales (19–0). The undisputed champion confirmed he will unify the division against the winner.







