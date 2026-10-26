Russian fighter appears to have made a pointed change to his profile after suffering the first defeat of his MMA career at UFC 333.

Movsar Evloev changes Instagram bio to “0-1” after Alexander Volkanovski defeat Russian fighter seems to have made a pointed change to his profile after his first MMA career defeat at UFC 333. Movsar Evloev updated his Instagram bio to “0-1” after the first loss of his pro career came at the hands of Alexander Volkanovski.

The change was announced on Monday, two days after Evloev fought Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight Championship in Abu Dhabi. Evloev came into the fight 20-0 and undefeated as a pro. Volkanovski Halts Evloev’s undefeated Streak as Evloev’s first title shot didn’t go as planned.

Volkanovski Ends Evloev’s Unbeaten Run

Volkanovski ended the Russian’s 20-fight winning streak and retained the featherweight title with ground-and-pound at 4:54 of round two. A tough result for Evloev, who has been trying to work his way toward a title shot for years now. Volkanovski was met in the Octagon by a man who had won all 10 of his previous UFC fights.