NEW “He was the better man”: Movsar Evloev reacts to devastating TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333

Movsar Evloev (L) release first statement after suffering loss to Alexander Volkanovski (R) at UFC 333 Images credit: Imago

Movsar Evloev breaks his silence after suffering his first career defeat against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333, congratulating the champion and reflecting on his loss.

From This Article 1 . Movsar Evloev breaks his silence after a TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333

In his maiden UFC title fight, Movsar Evloev couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity and lost via TKO to Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 333, which took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Evloev was stopped in the second round with six seconds remaining. Now, after suffering a devastating defeat and missing his chance to capture the featherweight gold, he has broken his silence on the loss and released a statement. Movsar Evloev breaks his silence after a TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333 Many expected the fight to go the distance and be a back-and-forth battle in the lead-up to UFC 333. It looked like that would be the case in the first round, when Evloev shot for takedowns and managed to get the champion down, but the Australian quickly got back to his feet and forced the Russian to fight on the feet.

In the second round, Volkanovski landed a right hook that marked the beginning of the end. He took Evloev down, moved to full mount, and started landing ground-and-pound. The Russian did not answer the strikes, and the referee stepped in and stopped the fight. Following the defeat, Evloev took to X to share his thoughts on the loss, expressing gratitude to Allah while acknowledging that Volkanovski was the better fighter on the night. "Alhamdulillah for everything. Today wasn't my day. Everything is written by Allah, and I accept whatever He has planned for me. Congratulations to Volk. He was the better man today. Thank you to the UFC for giving me the opportunity to fight for the title, and to all my fans," Evloev wrote. Check out Movsar Evloev’s X post below: Not only did Evloev miss the chance to become champion, but he also lost his undefeated record, as this was the first loss of his career. However, his statement reflected his acceptance of the outcome and his appreciation for the opportunity. It will be interesting to see how he bounces back from the first defeat of his career.