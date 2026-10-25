UFC fighters praise Alexander Volkanovski after his second-round TKO victory over Movsar Evloev at UFC 333.

In the lead-up to UFC 333 , Volkanovski had challenged that Evloev would not keep him on the ground, and he would make the fight on the feet; that's exactly what happened. The Australian immediately got back to his feet each time, engaged in striking exchanges, and found success. He confidently won the round.

Volkanovski delivered a spectacular performance to defend his title and hand Evloev his career-first defeat. The Australian is receiving widespread praise from the MMA community, including many UFC fighters.

Alexander Volkanovski knocked out Movsar Evloev to retain his featherweight title at UFC 333, which took place on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The reigning champion, in the last minute of the second round, caught Evloev with a right hook followed by a left hand. Pressed the Russian against the fence, took him down, went into full mount, and finished with brutal ground-and-pound. The challenger covered himself and unanswered the shots. The referee stepped in and stopped the fight with six seconds remaining in the round.

Many were expecting a hard-fought battle, but Volkanovski made it look easy and retained his title. The performance left the MMA world stunned, and UFC fighters have now shared their reactions.

Former UFC fighter Matt Brown acknowledged Volkanovski’s exceptional ability, writing, “Goddamn volk is so good. I do hate when it’s stopped when it’s just punching the arm but is what it is doesn’t take away from Volk he’s a goat!”

Casey O’Neill offered even stronger praise, calling Volkanovski the “Greatest Australian of all time” and adding that the distinction extended beyond fighting.

Alan Jouban highlighted the champion’s continued achievements, writing, “The FW GOAT continuing to add to his legacy.”

Belal Muhammad also praised the Australian, saying, “Wow Volk deserves whatever he wants next.”

Meanwhile, fellow featherweight Lerone Murphy wrote, “Great performances.”

Former UFC champion Dominick Cruz described the finish as “Another Violent finish for Volk #ufc333.”

Check out their reactions below:

Alexander Volkanovski proposes a final superfight against Justin Gaethje

With this performance, Volkanovski has put his name in the conversation for the greatest of all time, not only in the featherweight division but in the UFC. He has proposed a super fight between himself and 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title, saying it would be the last fight of his career and that he plans to hang up the gloves afterward, win or lose.

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted positively to the proposition. It remains to be seen how Gaethje feels about the idea and whether he is open to the fight.