Petr Yan earns praise from Matt Brown, Dominick Cruz and Diego Lopes after defeating Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333 and calling out Song Yadong.

Petr Yan’s performance against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333 has earned widespread praise from fellow fighters, with several stars celebrating the bantamweight champion’s victory and the quality of their trilogy. After five competitive rounds in Abu Dhabi, Yan retained his title by unanimous decision and immediately turned his attention toward potential challengers, declaring, “Give me Song Yadong, give me King Kong! Give me anybody!”

Matt Brown, Dominick Cruz and Diego Lopes React

Former UFC welterweight Matt Brown captured the excitement surrounding the contest with his reaction: “Can we just watch Yan and Merab fight once a month??”

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz also praised both men, writing, “Top class performance from both the champions Yan and Merab.” Meanwhile, featherweight contender Diego Lopes offered a shorter but equally enthusiastic response: “What a great fight! 🔥”

Former UFC welterweight Matt Brown captured the excitement surrounding the contest with his reaction: “Can we just watch Yan and Merab fight once a month??”

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz also praised both men, writing, “Top class performance from both the champions Yan and Merab.” Meanwhile, featherweight contender Diego Lopes offered a shorter but equally enthusiastic response: “What a great fight! 🔥” <Cite refs={["turn157511search1","turn157511search2"]}/>

Belal Muhammad also weighed in, joking, “At some point I gotta see Van vs Yan,” suggesting a potential matchup between bantamweight champion Yan and flyweight champion Joshua Van. Rising contender Payton Talbott added his own reaction with a brief “alright then” post.

Not everyone agreed on the decision. Former UFC fighter Jessica Penne wrote, “I’m not a judge. But I had Merab winning. Regardless, it was an incredible fight!” The judges, however, unanimously scored the contest 48–47 for Yan.

Yan Takes the Lead in Rivalry With Dvalishvili

Yan's latest victory puts him ahead 2–1 in his ongoing rivalry with Dvalishvili. Their first clash took place in March 2023, when Dvalishvili came out on top, but Yan claimed the rematch in December 2025, successfully defending his title in the process.

Across their three five-round encounters, the two fighters spent a combined 75 minutes battling it out inside the Octagon over their three five-round bouts. Yan's knack for withstanding Dvalishvili's relentless wrestling while delivering sharp, precise strikes was key to his success in their most recent fight.

Now, with names like Song Yadong on his radar, Yan has made it clear he's eager for his next challenge. It'll be interesting to see if the UFC decides to set up that matchup.