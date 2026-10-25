Dana White was impressed by Merab Dvalishvili's trilogy fight with Petr Yan at UFC 333, and although "The Machine" failed to recapture the bantamweight title, White believes Dvalishvili has "nothing to be disappointed about."

This past weekend, in the co-main event of UFC 333, when Dvalishvili and Yan met inside the octagon for a third time, the Georgian troubled Yan nonstop for the first two rounds.

However, in Round 3, Yan landed a damaging liver shot that gradually shifted the momentum in his favor. He then took control with his striking, bloodying Dvalishvili once again and winning the final three rounds to secure a unanimous decision victory and retain the bantamweight title.

Dana White Lauds Merab Dvalishvili

At the UFC 333 post-fight presser, when Dana White was asked to share his two cents on Merab Dvalishvili’s performance, the 57-year-old said:



"It was an incredible fight… In the first round, I was like, 'Merab looks fast as hell,' and Yan looks like a stick in the mud right now. His footwork looked weird; his stance and everything were sort of weird in the first round, and then here he comes in the third round. I think that kick to the body turned the momentum of the fight."



White added that after 25 minutes, Dvalishvili jumped out of the cage and immediately apologized to him, believing he did not give his best. However, White is convinced the Georgian couldn't have put on a better performance. He added:



"The fight was incredible. He couldn’t have looked better. He couldn’t have fought a better fight than he did."