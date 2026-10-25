Petr Yan earns a promised Rolls-Royce Cullinan from the 1win owner after defeating Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision at UFC 333.

“For this victory, Petr will receive a Rolls-Royce Cullinan from me. Well deserved!” the 1win owner said in a statement shared by the brand on social media.

The luxury gift adds yet another unforgettable moment in Yan's journey back to the top of the 135-pound division.

Petr Yan’s impressive title defense at UFC 333 has earned him an extraordinary reward outside the Octagon. Following his intense unanimous-decision win against Merab Dvalishvili, the UFC Bantamweight Champion was promised a stunning Rolls-Royce Cullinan by the owner of the betting brand 1win.

The promise came after an intense five-round battle at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi on October 24. Dvalishvili started strongly, using his relentless pressure and wrestling to take the opening two rounds. However, Yan fought back with sharper striking, improved takedown defense, and damaging body shots to turn the fight around.



In the end, all three judges scored the championship fight 48–47 for Yan, solidifying his title defense and marking his second consecutive win over Dvalishvili. The thrilling matchup also earned both fighters the Fight of the Night honors, as reported in the event coverage.

Yan Completes His Comeback Against Dvalishvili

This victory carries even more significance considering the history between the two fighters. Dvalishvili dominated their first meeting in March 2023, winning a unanimous decision and extending Yan’s difficult stretch after the Russian lost his bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling in 2022.

Since then, Yan has worked hard to rebuild his position in the division and eventually managed to reclaim championship gold before his latest encounter. His UFC 333 performance demonstrated how much he has improved since his initial loss, especially in handling Dvalishvili’s relentless takedown attempts.

Now, Yan walks away from Abu Dhabi with his title still intact and a promise of a luxury car waiting for him. While we’re still waiting on confirmation about the Rolls-Royce delivery, this gesture really underscores the spotlight on his recent win and his revitalized position among the top bantamweights in the UFC.