Daniel Cormier Suggests Petr Yan Could Be the Greatest Bantamweight of All Time
Daniel Cormier believes Petr Yan has a strong case for being the greatest bantamweight of all time, praising the former UFC champion’s achievements in the division.
Petr Yan's journey to becoming a two-time UFC bantamweight champion has been filled with highs and lows. After winning the title against Jose Aldo in 2020, Yan lost his belt following an illegal knee against Aljamain Sterling and later suffered controversial defeats to Sterling and Sean O'Malley. However, Yan fought his way back with victories over Song Yadong, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Marcus McGhee before reclaiming the title against Dvalishvili at UFC 323. After his recent title defense at UFC 333, Daniel Cormier made a bold claim about the Russian fighter.
Daniel Cormier Calls Petr Yan One Of The Greatest Bantamweights Of All Time After Merab Dvalishvili Trilogy
Cormier believes Petr Yan has a strong case for being the greatest bantamweight in UFC history following his trilogy with Merab Dvalishvili. DC praised Yan's elite boxing, takedown defense, and fight IQ, calling him one of the smartest fighters.
"He is one of the smartest guys I have ever seen inside the Octagon. His boxing is elite, his wrestling defence is elite, and his fight IQ is up there with some of the best in the world,” the 47-year-old said in a recent video.
Yan definitely proved why he is the bantamweight champion. Dvalishvili, who once looked unstoppable, faced defeat at the hands of the 33-year-old. Now contenders like Sean O'Malley and Song Yadong are waiting for their title shot against the champion.
Sean O'Malley Surprised Petr Yan Didn't Call Him Out After UFC 333
O'Malley says he is surprised Petr Yan didn't call him out after his latest title defense, believing their rematch is the biggest fight available in the bantamweight division. ‘Suga’ compared the situation to when he became champion and called out Marlon Vera.
“I’m surprised Petr didn’t call me out. I don’t know why. It’s the biggest fight to make. I called Chito out after I won the belt. I’m like, I’m getting the easiest f*cking fight ever - not ever. I’ll take whoever, but if I can pick, I’m champ, I want to fight Chito,” in his recent video, ‘Suga’ said.
The former champion explained that champions should be able to choose the fights they want, even if other opponents are available. Meanwhile, fans will be waiting to see who is next in line for the bantamweight title shot.