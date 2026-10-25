Daniel Cormier Suggests Petr Yan Could Be the Greatest Bantamweight of All Time

Daniel Cormier believes Petr Yan has a strong case for being the greatest bantamweight of all time, praising the former UFC champion’s achievements in the division.

Petr Yan's journey to becoming a two-time UFC bantamweight champion has been filled with highs and lows. After winning the title against Jose Aldo in 2020, Yan lost his belt following an illegal knee against Aljamain Sterling and later suffered controversial defeats to Sterling and Sean O'Malley. However, Yan fought his way back with victories over Song Yadong, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Marcus McGhee before reclaiming the title against Dvalishvili at UFC 323. After his recent title defense at UFC 333, Daniel Cormier made a bold claim about the Russian fighter.

Daniel Cormier Calls Petr Yan One Of The Greatest Bantamweights Of All Time After Merab Dvalishvili Trilogy

Cormier believes Petr Yan has a strong case for being the greatest bantamweight in UFC history following his trilogy with Merab Dvalishvili. DC praised Yan's elite boxing, takedown defense, and fight IQ, calling him one of the smartest fighters.

"He is one of the smartest guys I have ever seen inside the Octagon. His boxing is elite, his wrestling defence is elite, and his fight IQ is up there with some of the best in the world,” the 47-year-old said in a recent video.