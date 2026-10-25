Petr Yan has just defeated Merab Dvalishvili in a hard-fought trilogy bout at UFC 333, and it all came down to his reads and mid-fight adjustments.

Petr Yan delivered on his promise in the trilogy bout with Merab Dvalishvili. In fact, both men did, and it led to a more competitive fight than their second one. However, despite Dvalishvili starting strong, Yan ultimately grew into the fight by following an effective gameplan.

How Petr Yan triumphed at UFC 333

Ahead of the matchup, Petr Yan was asked whether he'd prefer a knockout or decision win over Merab Dvalishvili. Aware of his opponent's level, he refused to choose a preferred outcome. A win is a win, he said, because Dvalishvili was never going to be an easy outing. In round one, 'The Machine' was just that, a machine. He fought at a much higher pace than he had at UFC 323, shooting for more takedowns than before. Crucially, he showed two key tactics that won him the first two rounds. First, he goaded Yan into boxing exchanges, allowing him to time his level changes to the moment Yan squared his hips to throw back, neutralizing the champion's counterpunching and combinations.

But it did more than freeze Yan's counters. It also created openings for Dvalishvili to land an overhand right every time he changed levels to tease a takedown. Second, he had developed a counter to Yan's anti-wrestling. When he got in deep with a takedown shot, Yan would turn sideward to feed him the single-leg, then turn away fully to kick away and hop out of Dvalishvili's grip. Instead of allowing this to happen, 'The Machine' followed Yan and secured a rear bodylock, tripping him to the mat. All of this, combined with Dvalishvili's constant feinting and volume, which seemed to overload Yan's decision-making process, forced the champion into a defensive shell for the first two rounds.