NEW Dana White Reacts to Alexander Volkanovki's Win Over Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Dana White IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire

Dana White had plenty of praise for Alexander Volkanovski after the featherweight champion finished Movsar Evloev at UFC 333. The 38-year-old defended the title with a second-round TKO in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 24, handing the undefeated contender the first loss of his professional record.

From This Article 1 . How Volkanovski Finished Evloev and What’s Next

Speaking to reporters at the post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO praised "The Great" for the way he approached the bout against Evloev. "Incredible. I mean, the guy is an absolute stud. Um, you know, coming in and beat undefeated younger and the guy's built like a you know what I mean? Volkanovski is incredible,” White said. White also pointed out the champion's willingness to push for the finish, rather than simply trying to survive the damage imposed by the undefeated challenger.

“He was the aggressive fighter. He was the one really going after him and trying to finish, and this guy’s just f***ing built different,” White added. Evloev entered the title fight with a 20-0 professional record, which includes ten back-to-back victories inside the octagon. Beating an undefeated contender of that calibre made "The Great's" performance stand out to White, given the champion's age and experience. How Volkanovski Finished Evloev and What’s Next The opening round saw Evloev searching for opportunities to impose his wrestling, but he continuously struggled to get control over Volkanovski. In the second round, Volkanovski found a breakthrough, punishing Evloev with a combination and forcing him down near the fence. He then followed the challenger to the canvas and repeatedly landed punches until Marc Goddard stopped the fight at four minutes and 54 seconds in round two. This win gave Volkanovski his first finish since beating Yair Rodriguez in 2023, and his ninth UFC featherweight title fight victory. Volkanovski can now turn his attention to his next challenger in the featherweight division or move up and face lightweight champion Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje.