Dana White is not happy with Islam Makhachev's decision to delay his next title defence. The welterweight champion was expected to face Carlos Prates at UFC 336 in January, but due to his unavailability on that date, the promotion was forced to look at other options.

“Well, Islam, you know, on average, Islam fights like once a year, and uh he was slated for January and then said, I don't want to fight until after Ramadan," White said.

Islam Makhachev last fought in August, defending his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 and winning by unanimous decision. A January matchup with Prates had been the promotion's plan for his next appearance. The Dagestani also wanted to fight before Ramadam starts. This is no longer the case.

The UFC CEO made his frustrations known at the UFC 333 post-fight press conference, explaining why the division could not wait for its champion.

“You can’t hold up divisions like this. You got to keep moving, and this fight makes sense.”

The UFC has thus decided to book Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales for the interim welterweight title at UFC 336 on Jan. 30 in Toronto.

Dana White Says Islam Makhachev Gave No Reason for the Delay

When asked by reporters whether Islam Makhachev has given a reason for why he wanted to postpone his next defence, the UFC CEO said:

“No. No reason,” he said.

The new arrangement leaves Prates with a different route to the title than the one he had been anticipating. The Brazilian had built the momentum with stoppage wins over former champions Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena; however, now he will have to get past the undefeated Morales to claim interim gold and then beat Makhachev to upgrade it to undisputed.

The Feud Between Carlos Prates and Islam Makhachev

Carlos Prates did not hold back in showing his frustrations towards the champion. In a post on Instagram, the Brazilian blasted Makhachev for delaying the fight. He questioned why the Dagestani needed three months to prepare and vowed to knock out Morales on Jan. 30 before coming back to "retire" Makhachev.

Makhachev responded on X, writing:

“I just beat the guy who chased you around the Octagon for five rounds. Shut up and go train. You’re not on my level. See you soon. #maybe.”

Meanwhile, fans online have called for Islam Makhachev to be stripped of his title, with some accusing him of using steroids and speculating that he does not want to return before January because he could fail a drug test and face a suspension.