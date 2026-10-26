Not only has Alexander Volkanovski surpassed José Aldo as the greatest featherweight of all time, but he also broke one of the all-time great's records at UFC 333.

UFC 333 couldn't have gone any better for Alexander Volkanovski, who had a relatively trouble-free time against Movsar Evloev. The win was his second successful title defense in his second reign as the UFC featherweight champion, and it broke one of José Aldo's greatest records.

Alexander Volkanovski is unparalleled at featherweight

Before UFC 333, José Aldo held both the record for the most successful UFC featherweight title defenses, at seven, and the record for the most featherweight title fight wins in the promotion's history, at 8. One of those records has been matched by Alexander Volkanovski, as he now also has seven featherweight title defenses to his name. However, more importantly, 'The Great' has broken Aldo's previous record of 8 featherweight title wins, as he now has 9. It's an accomplishment that's made all the more impressive by Volkanovski's age and the level of his competition.

The featherweight champ is in his twilight years, at 38 years old, but has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, he has just beaten a now formerly undefeated fighter in his physical prime. Movsar Evloev entered UFC 333 with a 20-0 record at 32 years old. Yet, he was walked down and ultimately TKO'd in round two by Volkanovski, who has finally convinced the remaining holdouts that he is indeed the greatest featherweight of all time over Aldo. The champion is currently on a three-fight win streak, and has no shortage of challengers.