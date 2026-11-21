Derek Brunson (second from left, right) has his sights set on facing Darren Till (inset) in the BKFC.

Derek Brunson made a huge statement in his maiden bare-knuckle boxing match, which came at BKFC Fight Night Myrtle Beach.

The fight marked the former UFC middleweight staple's maiden appearance in any bare-knuckle combat sports contest, boxing or MMA. Brunson emerged victorious in his cruiserweight bare-knuckle boxing match, beating Theo Doukas via second-round TKO.

The American made a statement in the fight and later issued a rhyming callout to former UFC opponent Darren Till, whilst acknowledging that a fight against Yoel Romero is also an option.

Derek Brunson made his debut in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing at BKFC Myrtle Beach (aka BKFC Fight Night Myrtle Beach) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on November 20.

The American scored a pair of knockdowns in the first round, and the third and final knockdown came in the second round. Fight fans were set abuzz by the performance, which marked Brunson's much-awaited return to combat sports competition after having been on the sidelines since his UFC exit and lone PFL fight in recent years.

He last competed in MMA in late 2023, besting Ray Cooper III to score a unanimous decision verdict in the PFL. Brunson is also scheduled to take on ex-OKTAGON MMA middleweight kingpin Kerim Engizek in a gloved professional boxing match in Oberhausen, Germany, come December 19.

During his post-fight interview inside the Squared Circle, Brunson issued a rhyming callout to fellow MMA fighter and BKFC star Darren Till. Taking aim at the Englishman, he stated:

"Well, I ain't here for a long time. So I'm here for a good time. There's a guy from across the pond. I will come over and whoop your behind. His name rhymes with chill. Yes, we're talking about Darren Till."

Watch Derek Brunson's knockout and his calling out Darren Till below:

DEREK BRUNSON DOMINATES IN DEBUT! 💥🔥 Derek Brunson demolishes his BKFC debut with a second-round KO, then calls out Darren Till! 👀😮‍💨 #BKFCMYRTLEBEACH | Watch NOW on YouTube https://t.co/Og6wHwrtBW — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 21, 2026

Derek Brunson on BKFC's Squared Circle, bare-knuckle combat dynamics, Darren Till, and Yoel Romero

During his subsequent conversation with the BKFC's Patricia Duong, Derek Brunson indicated that he got into the BKFC's famed Squared Circle and realized that the ring used for the BKFC Myrtle Beach event was a smaller one -- thereby alluding to the belief that the smaller rings generally produce more action-packed fights.

The MMA veteran suggested that it was a fun experience, in addition to asserting that he's open to fighting Darren Till or even Yoel Romero. It's noteworthy that he's fought both of them during their time in the UFC MMA organization. Brunson suffered a TKO defeat against Romero in 2014, whereas he scored a submission win over Till in 2021.

The 42-year-old highlighted the difference between MMA and bare-knuckle boxing, pointing out that one has to be basic in the latter.

He signaled that working for a takedown isn't an option, and being more strategic is key in bare-knuckle boxing matches. Brunson explained that success in ungloved boxing necessitates working off the jab and using "creativity."

In response to Duong asking whether he'd like to face Till or Romero, Brunson said, "It don't even matter. I don't take these types of decisions. I'll take either or. Doesn't matter. But if we're going across the pond because Till wants to get his rematch, hey, I just have to show that I'm better than him with the hands and MMA."

He added, "Yoel (Romero)? Yeah. He's right there for me also." Incidentally, Till and Romero clashed in one of the most high-profile fights in bare-knuckle combat sports history back in September, with the Briton winning via a razor-thin unanimous decision.

Watch Derek Brunson discuss his BKFC debut, Darren Till, Yoel Romero, and more below: