Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka says he has moved on from one of the biggest defeats of his career, his loss to Carlos Ulberg.

During their fight for the vacant light heavyweight title, Carlos Ulberg ruptured his right ACL in the opening minutes. Noticing the injury, Jiri Prochazka appeared to ease off and give Ulberg an opportunity to recover.

For Stirling, this is another opportunity to add to his already impressive undefeated 11-0 record. Meanwhile, for the former champion, the fight offers a chance to re-establish himself in the division following his unusual title loss to Carlos Ulberg in April 2026. Prochazka has now revealed that he has put the defeat behind him and is fully focused on Saturday’s main event.

Jiri Prochazka is set to make his tenth UFC appearance against Navajo Stirling, with the light heavyweight clash headlining UFC Fight Night in Doha, Qatar, on November 21.

However, Ulberg capitalized on the situation and knocked out Prochazka to become the new champion.

The result shocked many fans, including Prochazka himself. Some believed the Czech fighter had shown mercy towards Ulberg after noticing his injury. When asked about the incident in an interview ahead of UFC Qatar, Prochazka revealed that he had already discussed the situation with his team but preferred to keep those conversations private.

He also made it clear that he had accepted the defeat and was now focused on his upcoming fight.

"Sure, we spoke, sure, we spoke a lot... but I think that's our internal thing and I don't want to share it. This is for me accepted history, fully accepted history. And right now I'm right here and now and excited for tomorrow," Prochazka said.

Prochazka needs redemption

The Czech star has always been one of the most prominent names in the division, thanks to his unorthodox fighting style and samurai-inspired persona.

However, his UFC career has been a roller-coaster ride. He has delivered statement victories over former champions and elite contenders, but his record in UFC title fights currently stands at 1-3.

Prochazka needs a win in his next fight to strengthen his case for another title opportunity. However, Stirling will be a tough opponent. He enters the matchup riding a six-fight winning streak in the UFC, which includes a victory over former champion Jan Blachowicz.