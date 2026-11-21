Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes his size will give him a significant advantage against Kevin Vallejos.

Ahead of UFC Fight Night in Doha, Sterling and Vallejos both successfully weighed in at 145 pounds, making their co-main event official.

The hype surrounding the matchup is already building, with both contenders exchanging shots since the fight was announced. Now, during fight week, Sterling has revealed what he believes is his biggest advantage over the Argentine star.

Ranked No. 4 in the featherweight division, Aljamain Sterling is set to face No. 10-ranked contender Kevin Vallejos in the co-main event of UFC Qatar on November 21.

However, Sterling believes there is a significant size difference between the two fighters. The former bantamweight champion also suggested that Vallejos might be counting on his cardio to outlast him. But Sterling believes his size and strong wrestling could pose a major problem for the Argentine.

"He's relying on the fact that I might get tired. He's a smaller guy. I don't think he gets very big. I looked at him for the weigh-ins, and it didn't look like he cut all that much. Good for him. But I'm a big wrestler, strong wrestler, and he's got his work cut out for him," Sterling said in an interview.

More on Sterling vs. Vallejos

After losing his bantamweight title to Sean O’Malley in 2023, Sterling moved up to the featherweight division. He has since gone 3-1, including three consecutive victories.

Given his ranking, a win at UFC Qatar could put him firmly in the title conversation. Meanwhile, Vallejos has already broken into the top 10 and enters the matchup riding a five-fight winning streak, four of those victories coming by stoppage. A win over Sterling would be a breakthrough and could establish him as a serious title contender.

Sterling brings a strong wrestling background to the matchup, while Vallejos is known for his powerful striking. This clash of styles could produce an exciting contest inside the octagon. Both fighters have also promised to make it a slugfest, heightening anticipation among fans.

It is also worth noting that Jean Silva is currently being viewed as the next title challenger. As a result, a victory for either Sterling or Vallejos could earn them a direct title opportunity or set up another title eliminator against Silva.