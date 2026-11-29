A part of Artem Lobov wants to reconcile with Conor McGregor. However, the Irish-Russian fighter says 'The Notorious' will first have to make up for the misdeeds he committed during their feud.

'The Russian Hammer' took McGregor to court, with their case being settled earlier this April. While a part of Lobov wants reconciliation with his old friend, the alleged misdeeds the Irishman committed during their rivalry still haunt him.

The pair's friendship, however, came to a bitter end after an alleged handshake deal over Proper No. Twelve whiskey fell apart. Lobov says McGregor was supposed to pay him five percent of the proceeds from its sale, a claim 'The Notorious' vehemently disputes.

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor were practically brothers once. Lobov played a big role in the Irishman's training camp early on, right up until his first taste of global superstardom. Lobov has repeatedly said that he had done so much for Conor and even helped him during his training camps without accepting pay.

Artem Lobov Wants Conor McGregor to Apologise to His Mother

Artem Lobov says Conor McGregor tried to intimidate his parents during the Proper No. Twelve saga. During a recent interview with Magomed Ismailov, the 30-year-old recounted an incident where McGregor's goons tried to burn his parents' car:

"This is what I think, so I don't get sued afterward... What he did, where my parents live: my mom and my stepdad. First, he set fire to the neighbor's car on the right. And people were sent to burn the car to the left of my parents' home. Then he told people to burn my parents' car. My mom came outside the home, and there was a man with a hammer threatening her. After that, I got a phone call from a very, very serious person there, like a crime boss."

Furthermore, the Irish fighter explained a tense interaction with a crime boss over the incident, while laying down what McGregor would have to do to make amends:

"I'll never say his name for obvious reasons. But he summoned me to a meeting. And the meeting was initially aggressive. I said to him, 'Do you have a little time?' He said, 'Go ahead.' I was lucky that, first, he was a fair man. And second, he understood business... I showed him everything I've done for Conor, how I'd never take his money, and the whole whiskey story. I told him everything, laid out the whole story. For about two hours we talked. And after two hours, he scratched his head, shook my hand, and said, Artem, they should have paid you, then left. I never saw him again. So, to forgive Conor, he'll have to personally apologize to my mom."

Check out Artem Lobov's comments on Conor McGregor below:



Artem Lobov Blames Alcohol and Drugs for His Fallout With Conor McGregor

While Artem Lobov recognises several factors that played a part in his fallout with Conor McGregor, one thing sticks out: the UFC megastar's relationship with alcohol and drugs. During the aforementioned interview, when the host asked how their relationship started to break apart, Lobov explained:



"Several factors played a part. The biggest factor, in my opinion: alcohol and drugs. And to be honest, I really struggled when Conor and I fell out. I was upset and kept thinking: on the one hand, he did so much for me. He helped me. I have no right to ever forget that... He also did things you cannot forgive. My head and my heart were just split in two."

Check out Artem Lobov's comments on Conor McGregor below:



Lobov had identified McGregor's drinking habits as the catalyst for their fallout in a 2025 interview with The Independent as well. During the segment, Lobov urged his old friend to mend his ways and kick this new, unruly version of him out of his life.