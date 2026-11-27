Artem Lobov (L) wants to reconcile with his old friend Conor McGregor (R) even after legal battle.

Despite going through a bitter legal feud with Conor McGregor, Artem Lobov still wants to reconcile with his former friend.

Artem Lobov claims that he helped Conor McGregor develop the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand and had a handshake agreement with the Irishman to receive five percent of the proceeds from its eventual sale. McGregor, however, denies that any such agreement existed, although he acknowledged Lobov's work on the whiskey business. Lobov eventually took his former friend to court.

Nevertheless, Lobov and McGregor's friendship now lies in tatters, with an alleged handshake agreement over the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand falling apart. However, despite everything that has transpired, a part of Lobov still wants to reconcile with his old friend.

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor were once practically brothers. A staple of McGregor's camp during his rise to MMA stardom, Lobov shared an extremely close bond with the Irishman. McGregor even famously flew to New York in 2018 after Lobov's scuffle with Khabib Nurmagomedov's team, an incident that ultimately led to the infamous UFC 223 bus attack.

The high-profile legal battle came to an end in April 2026, with the two parties reaching a settlement on April 15. However, the specifics of the agreement have yet to be disclosed.

During a recent interview with Magomed Ismailov, Lobov was asked whether he would consider reconnecting with his old friend if McGregor came forward and sincerely apologized to him. The Irish-Russian fighter responded:

"Of course, yes, perhaps in some ways I’d like to. But he did things while this whole court case was going on that I can’t forgive. In general, I have to say, this is what I think."

Check out Artem Lobov's comments about Conor McGregor below:

When Artem Lobov Laid Down Path to Reconciliation With Conor McGregor

Artem Lobov does not believe his once-loyal friend Conor McGregor deliberately pulled the rug out from under him in the whiskey deal. Instead, he pins the blame on the new version of ‘The Notorious', who has been plagued by several issues in recent years.

Lobov believes the Conor of old would never have treated a friend unfairly. He also feels that McGregor's relationship with the bottle is one of the things that sent the Irishman on an alleged downward spiral.

Speaking to The Independent in 2025 about a potential path to reconciliation with the former UFC two-division champion, Lobov insisted:

“I honestly think there is , for sure. He needs to just knock all the f****** bulls*** that he's doing now on the head... This is the drink talking or whatever else. This isn’t Conor. That’s what I’ve come to realise...I’m here calling for the return of the Mac, the return of the real Conor McGregor. Stop the drinking, get serious. Will the real Conor McGregor please stand up and kick whoever this lad is back to wherever he came from?”