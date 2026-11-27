T.J. Dillashaw believes Navajo Stirling and Carlos Ulberg should look past their friendship and just fight each other to further their careers.

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, Carlos Ulberg, is a close friend and teammate of Stirling. The two train together at City Kickboxing under coach Eugene Bareman, who confirmed that they won't fight each other and that an agreement regarding such situations has been in place from the very beginning.

Stirling faced former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC Qatar on Nov. 21 and pulled off an incredible second-round knockout victory to extend his unbeaten streak to 12-0. Given his resume and record, it's no surprise that many consider him the frontrunner to challenge for the 205-pound championship next. However, it appears a title shot next would be a complicated situation for Stirling.

TJ Dillashaw believes Navajo Stirling and Carlos Ulberg should look past their friendship and just fight each other to further their careers.

Like many others, Dillashaw believes that they should put their career above their friendship and think about their futures in the sport.

T.J. Dillashaw Urges Navajo Stirling to Fight Carlos Ulberg for Title

In a recent episode of the STUDIO SHOW PODCAST, T.J. Dillashaw broke down why Navajo Stirling would be making a mistake if he refused to fight Carlos Ulberg for the light heavyweight title. The former two-time UFC bantamweight champion said:

"Ultimately, you're friends, come shake some hands, be like, let's make a grip of cash, let's start a rivalry and fight each other. This is not a team sport. Yes, we fight on a team, we have friends, but those friendships can end like you've seen with me. Those friendships can turn fast, and you make a lot of money for it."

Recalling his own experience fighting former Team Alpha Male teammate Cody Garbrandt twice, Dillashaw continued:

"I beat Barao, yeah, my name got big, but not as big as it got when I was fighting Cody just because of all the bullsh*t. All the drama, all the publicity, all the stuff brought millions of eyeballs and it was a lot better for my career than me even winning the title the first time. So, I think you shake hands and go for it."



Catch T.J. Dillashaw's comments below (1:37:00):

Brendan Schaub Urges Navajo Stirling to Quit City Kickboxing to Pursue Title Shot

With coach Eugene Bareman making it clear that fighters in his gym won't fight each other even if a UFC title is at stake, Brendan Schaub believes the wisest move for Navajo Stirling would be to quit the team and challenge Carlos Ulberg for the 205-pound title.

Reacting to a clip posted to X of coach Bareman making it clear that Ulberg and Stirling won't face each other in the cage, Schaub wrote:

"Navajo needs to find a new gym. Period. A team's “code of honor” shouldn’t stop a young man’s dream. That’s just dumb and Navajo will regret it. What’s good for Eugene isn’t good for Navajo."