Dan Hooker has a different take on the Navajo Stirling(left inset)-Carlos Ulberg (right inset) dilemma from City Kickboxing's Eugene Bareman.

Dan Hooker understands why Eugene Bareman might not want Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling to fight each other. However, the UFC lightweight veteran has shared his own take on the potential matchup anyway.

Now, another fighter from the same gym, UFC lightweight veteran Dan Hooker, has shared his two cents on how his teammates should approach a potential title clash.

Stirling has had a remarkably busy 2026, adding four wins to his record. Most recently, he knocked out Jiri Prochazka at UFC Qatar. However, Stirling has stopped short of directly calling out Ulberg, despite facing criticism for his stance. Ulberg, meanwhile, is currently out of action following a leg injury.

New Zealand's City Kickboxing has found itself in an interesting dilemma. One of its fighters, Carlos Ulberg , is the UFC light heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, another member, Navajo Stirling, is quickly emerging as a potential title challenger.

Dan Hooker Says "Let the Boys Play"

Dan Hooker doubts City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman would allow his two stars to fight each other. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Hooker noted that while the ultimate decision rests with Bareman, it remains to be seen whether all parties would be willing to play by his rules:

"It's not, it's not like we have a vote or anything. It's just down to Eugene, but that's the thing: if Eugene says they're not fighting, is everyone gonna accept it?... But man, what if he doesn't want them to? He doesn't want to put himself in that position where he's having to choose between two of his fighters. At the end of the day, for a coach, it's an incredible problem to have."

And Hooker's prediction is partly right. Earlier this week, Bareman confirmed that the two fighters would not be facing each other, explaining that the bond of friendship they share is bigger than competition.

'The Hangman', for his part, wants the coach to let the boys play. Hooker made his stance clear, noting that if he were in their position, he wouldn't let anyone else's opinions cloud his judgment:

"I'm from a pretty rough-and-tumble gym. Let the boys play. That's where I'm at, but I already said that. I was like, man, I'll bash Oscar for 50 bucks and a pack of smokes. I'm not taking anyone's opinion into account."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below:

Former UFC Heavyweight Wants Navajo Stirling to Leave City Kickboxing

Brendan Schaub believes it is time for Navajo Stirling to leave City Kickboxing. Schaub's outburst comes after Eugene Bareman confirmed that Stirling and Carlos Ulberg would not be facing each other.

As Schaub sees it, Stirling's dream of becoming a world champion should never have to take a backseat to whatever code of honor City Kickboxing operates by. Reacting to a clip of Bareman's proclamation, 'Big Brown' wrote:

"Navajo needs to find a new gym. Period. A team's 'code of honor' shouldn’t stop a young man’s dream. That’s just dumb, and Navajo will regret it. What’s good for Eugene isn’t good for Navajo."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments on Navajo Stirling below: