Joshua Van Hails Justin Gaethje as Fighter of the Year
Joshua Van agrees that despite his fine performance, Justin Gaethje is the rightful winner of the Fighter of the Year.
As the end of 2026 approaches, the race for the Fighter of the Year has heated up. During the year, Dana White’s promotion had several fighters making a name for themselves. However, among all the ones who impressed, two in particular stood out. Justin Gaethje and Joshua Van. Surprisingly, despite a brilliant year, Van is okay with Gaethje taking the crown.
Speaking with MMA Junkie, Van pointed out why he thinks Gaethje will be the perfect choice for the Fighter of the Year award. The UFC star said, “I think it's Justin Gaethje or me. Justin Gaethje wins. Ilia Topuria ain't no joke. That's for the fans to decide. I'm just grateful to have my name mentioned with those great fighters.”
Van did have some excellent fights in 2026. ‘The Fearless’ had a couple of championship fights this year. He went up against Tatsuro Taira in UFC 328. After battling for four rounds, the current flyweight champion managed to down Taira in the fifth round via knockout.
Next up, Van faced yet another steep challenge in Alexandre Pantoja. Coming back to avenge his first loss against Van, the former champion looked determined. But the champion kept a cool head throughout the bout. As the duo went all the way, the 25-year-old was awarded the victory via unanimous decision by the judges.
Justin Gaethje won Maiden UFC Undisputed Title in 2026
If Van’s record looked impressive, Gaethje performed a notch better. ‘The Highlight’ was always considered a great striker. However, apart from his UFC 249 interim title win, Gaethje had no UFC gold to show. But all of that changed. Facing Paddy Pimblett in January, the American fighter survived a war to clinch the interim lightweight belt via unanimous decision.
This gave him the opportunity to go against Ilia Topuria for the undisputed gold. Ahead of the fight, most MMA pundits considered Topuria as the clear favorite. But Gaethje showed excellent resilience from the first round. Bringing out his A-game, the American kept hurting the Spaniard. After incurring significant damage to his face, the referee deemed Topuria medically unfit to continue, handing ‘The Highlight’ his maiden UFC undisputed crown.