Joshua Van agrees that despite his fine performance, Justin Gaethje is the rightful winner of the Fighter of the Year.

As the end of 2026 approaches, the race for the Fighter of the Year has heated up. During the year, Dana White’s promotion had several fighters making a name for themselves. However, among all the ones who impressed, two in particular stood out. Justin Gaethje and Joshua Van. Surprisingly, despite a brilliant year, Van is okay with Gaethje taking the crown.

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Van pointed out why he thinks Gaethje will be the perfect choice for the Fighter of the Year award. The UFC star said, “I think it's Justin Gaethje or me. Justin Gaethje wins. Ilia Topuria ain't no joke. That's for the fans to decide. I'm just grateful to have my name mentioned with those great fighters.”

Van did have some excellent fights in 2026. ‘The Fearless’ had a couple of championship fights this year. He went up against Tatsuro Taira in UFC 328. After battling for four rounds, the current flyweight champion managed to down Taira in the fifth round via knockout.