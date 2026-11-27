Dan Hooker Explains why he Would Rather Fight King Green Than Renato Moicano

Dan Hooker has his eyes set on KIng Green after beating Brian Ortega at UFC Qatar, and he has also made it known why Renato Moicano is his second choice.

Following the win, King Green called Hooker out during a Kick livestream. The 40-year-old is coming off a TKO loss to Esteban Ribovics at UFC 332 in October. Green and Hooker were previously scheduled to fight in 2023, but the Kiwi withdrew due to an arm injury, and Jalin Turner stepped in.

Last Saturday, Hooker beat "T-City" by unanimous decision and ended his three-fight losing streak. For Ortega, however, it was the end of his fighting career, as he put down his gloves after the fight.

Dan Hooker is Ready to Settle His Rivalry With Renato Moicano

During a recent sit-down with Ariel Helwani, Hooker discussed his two potential opponents. Helwani said that Hooker vs. Moicano is the fight he and the fans want to see the most, as he likes the dynamics between the two and feels that it makes the most sense right now.

Moicano and Hooker have been rivals for years now. In 2024, Hooker called the Brazilian a "chinless sc*mbag."

Then in October, Moicano took a dig at the promotion for booking "The Hangman" against Ortega and called it the worst fight in UFC history.

Interestingly, Moicano himself was coming off a loss to Tom Nolan at UFC Vegas 123 on Oct 31. Following that loss, Dan Hooker took another shot at the Brazilian and called him an "absolute f***ing joke."

Now, the New Zealander is open to settle their rivalry inside the Octagon. He said:

"I'm down to bash . We've been talking sh*t for too long. We need to get it done. Of course I'm down for that fight."

Why Dan Hooker Prefers King Green Over Renato Moicano

Even though there is a lot to settle, Hooker still prefers Green and wants to face him in Sydney on February 7. While explaining why, the Kiwi took a shot at Moicano wrestling heavy style. He said:

"Green's actually gonna fight me. He's not gonna just try and snuggle me to death."

Although Hooker picked Green, he does not think the fight will materialize, as he feels the UFC will not want to give him "anyone old" and will most likely match him with "some young hungry killer."