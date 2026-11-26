Jorge Masvidal has forged strong bonds with Arnold Barboza Jr. and King Green, with their similar upbringings bringing them closer.

Nevertheless, Masvidal has managed to forge some strong friendships along the way, particularly with boxer Arnold Barboza Jr. and King Green.

Masvidal's friendships have not always ended on the most wholesome note, as we all know. 'Gamebred' and Colby Covington once shared a close bond but eventually drifted apart, becoming bitter rivals, with their scuffle even spilling outside the Octagon. Masvidal even suffered legal consequences as a result.

MMA is an individual sport, and the chances of eventually facing your training partners or teammates in competition are not as rare as they are in other team sports. As such, friendships can be hard, or at least complicated, to come by. Jorge Masvidal, however, believes he has formed strong bonds through years of fighting.

Jorge Masvidal Feels He, Arnold Barboza Jr., and King Green Are Cut From the Same Cloth

In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Masvidal opened up about his bond with former interim WBO junior welterweight champion Arnold Barboza Jr.and UFC lightweight contender King Green, noting that they share a similar upbringing:

"With these guys, things are a little different, you know, because we've got kind of similar upbringings... Barboza's another chico like me... Bobby's not from, you know, a nice neighborhood; very humble beginnings like me as well. And we just relied on our fists to make a better way for our family and our living."

Green and Barboza Jr. are Californians through and through, while Masvidal is a Miami lad. Nevertheless, 'Gamebred' believes their similar upbringings have helped them connect despite coming from different parts of the country:

"Though they're not from here, they know exactly where I'm from. And though I'm not from over there in California, I know exactly where they're from. They invited me to Cali and I'm going to definitely 100% take them up on that offer. Spend like a week with them out there just training, moving, and getting better."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

When Jorge Masvidal Explained Why He Cut Ties With Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal says he once supported Colby Covington as a friend and mentor when 'Chaos' was still coming up in the sport.

However, as Masvidal began gaining momentum at welterweight, Covington allegedly turned hostile, even taking shots at his former friend and his children. But as to what prompted 'Gamebred' to cut ties with Covington, that's another story altogether.

During an appearance on JRE MMA Show #137, Masvidal explained how Covington's supposed betrayal of their coach was the final nail in the coffin of their friendship:

"This is when I cut ties; me and him. My striking coach trained him from his amateur all the way to his Rafael dos Anjos fight. He did a handshake deal with him: five percent on your fights. If you make $1,000, if you make $5,000, five percent is how you're gonna pay me? Because that is what Yoel Romero pays me. That is what Jorge Masvidal pays me, and they shook hands on it. As soon as Colby made money, what did he do? He didn't pay my coach. So in that instant, I was like, 'I want to f**king take a bat to his f**king neck.' And my coach is like, 'Don't do it, bro. You'll fight him, and that's how you'll get him for both of us.'... I promise you, before my career is over, I'm gonna f**king murder Colby in the cage, legally."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (1:19):