Ariel Helwani argues that doing a season of The Ultimate Fighter would do irreparable damage to Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett's ongoing rivalry.

Ariel Helwani, for one, has a big issue with this proposal. He is not a fan of Topuria and Pimblett doing TUF.

Topuria wants to coach a season of TUF against Pimblett before facing him in the main event of a card where lightweight champion Justin Gaethje would serve as the co-main event, with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler clashing at the top of the prelims card .

The MMA world has been in a frenzy ever since Ilia Topuria accepted Paddy Pimblett's proposal to coach a season of 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) against each other, with 'El Matador' even suggesting a wild super card for their eventual showdown.

Ariel Helwani's Issues With Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett Doing TUF

Ariel Helwani seems convinced that doing a season of The Ultimate Fighter together would do irreparable damage to Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett's ongoing rivalry and compromise their fight's marketability.

Helwani believes the TUF format no longer works and is beyond saving. Noting his issue with Topuria's proposal during an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, he said:

"Please, for the love of God, I can assure you that there is going to be someone at UFC HQ who thinks this is a good idea. And in fact, I saw from many people online: 'Brilliant idea. This will save TUF.' No, it won't. It will not save TUF. TUF is unsavable at this point... People are gonna watch maybe one, maybe two, forget about it, and be reminded that it's been the same show for the past 21 years. It has not evolved... Anyone who's a super-uber prospect is going on Contender Series. And if they're even better than that, they're skipping Contender Series and going straight into the UFC. Who's going on TUF?"

Helwani then explained how a season of the show could water down the rivalry between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett, making their eventual clash less special:

"All that you would be doing is watering down the Ilia-Paddy rivalry if you put it on TUF. It would make it less special. They're around each other. You see them in the funky jerseys. It looks hokey. It looks silly. No thank you. I don't want to see this. I can't even believe this is a thing. People are striving for it."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

Brendan Schaub Also Opposes Ilia Topuria-Paddy Pimblett TUF Idea

Ariel Helwani is not the only one opposed to the Paddy Pimblett-Ilia Topuria TUF idea. During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub also slammed the proposal, arguing it would ruin the hype surrounding an eventual clash between the two.

Explaining his reasoning, Schaub noted that nobody watches TUF anymore and that all the beefs on the show are manufactured:

"First of all, nobody watches that. Second of all, it's going to be fake beefs. Third of all, that takes at least six months to shoot. They've got to get the production together. No, no, no, what are you talking about? Don't do that. Don't ruin the hype. Like nobody watches that bulls**t"

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments on the Ilia Topuria-Paddy Pimblett TUF idea below: