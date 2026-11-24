Ariel Helwani pointed out that a Tom Aspinall promise might result in a delay in a Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit rematch.

Ciryl Gane had an exciting fight against Josh Hokit in UFC 334. Defending the heavyweight championship, Gane faced some stiff resistance from his American counterpart. Thankfully, after five rounds of brutal exchange of blows, it was the Frenchman who prevailed, walking away with the crown. However, Hokit’s performance prompted the fans to demand a rematch between the two. Speaking about the same, Ariel Helwani pointed out one thing that might delay it.

Helwani had an interaction with Gane’s coach, Fernand Lopez. Discussing about the possibility of if the UFC wants to run it back, both agreed that Hokit vs. Gane II was indeed a possibility. Lopez also pointed out that Dana White might have made a promise to Tom Aspinall that might come in the way of finalizing the fight.

Agreeing to the statement, Helwani too, chimed in saying, “Dana White said in the aftermath of this fight, we have a deal with Tom, he'll tell us when we're ready. So I don't know how strong that promise is. I don't doubt the fact that they'd want to run it back... He's at least right now the biggest draw and the biggest star in the heavyweight division. There's no doubt about that…”