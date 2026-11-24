UFC Analyst Weighs in on Why Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit II Might Be Delayed
Ariel Helwani pointed out that a Tom Aspinall promise might result in a delay in a Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit rematch.
Ciryl Gane had an exciting fight against Josh Hokit in UFC 334. Defending the heavyweight championship, Gane faced some stiff resistance from his American counterpart. Thankfully, after five rounds of brutal exchange of blows, it was the Frenchman who prevailed, walking away with the crown. However, Hokit’s performance prompted the fans to demand a rematch between the two. Speaking about the same, Ariel Helwani pointed out one thing that might delay it.
Helwani had an interaction with Gane’s coach, Fernand Lopez. Discussing about the possibility of if the UFC wants to run it back, both agreed that Hokit vs. Gane II was indeed a possibility. Lopez also pointed out that Dana White might have made a promise to Tom Aspinall that might come in the way of finalizing the fight.
Agreeing to the statement, Helwani too, chimed in saying, “Dana White said in the aftermath of this fight, we have a deal with Tom, he'll tell us when we're ready. So I don't know how strong that promise is. I don't doubt the fact that they'd want to run it back... He's at least right now the biggest draw and the biggest star in the heavyweight division. There's no doubt about that…”
Concluding his statement, Helwani pointed out that the UFC might wait till January 2027. They would then know how Aspinall’s tests came back and plan accordingly. Meanwhile, in an uncharacteristic manner, Gane’s UFC 334 opponent had some words of praise.
Josh Hokit Calls Ciryl Gane ‘Nice Guy’
Hokit has made quite a name for himself as a trash talker in the UFC. His comments about Michelle Obama at UFC Freedom 250 riled up the MMA fans. Most recently, Hokit’s online rundown with Jon Jones took quite a brutal turn. Surprisingly, speaking about Gane, Hokit did break his character to praise him.
‘The Incredible Hok’ told Michael Bisping, “He is such a nice guy. He reminds me of my football teammates in the locker room. We ran into each other at the hospital, where we were there until 5 AM, and he was talking like, 'You're gonna be champion one day.' I'm like, 'I'm ready to go right now. I don't wanna be your friend.' He is a nice guy. It is what it is.”