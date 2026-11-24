NEW Will Fans Ever Get to See Conor McGregor Back in UFC Octagon? Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Conor McGregor Credits: Instagram/@thenotoriousmma

After undergoing ACL and meniscus reconstruction surgery, there are a lot of question marks about whether Conor McGregor will make it back to the octagon or not.

From This Article 1 . Conor McGregor had Recurring Problems with His Leg

The mystery around Conor McGregor continues. Having emerged as one of the best personalities of the UFC, the Irish fighter has remained one of the best crowd pullers in the fight business. In recent times, things have gone a bit downhill for ‘The Notorious.’ Back in 2018, McGregor had one of his biggest fights against Dagestani icon Khabib Nurmagomedov. With a lot of bad blood boiling between the two, the 22-7 fighter succumbed to a rear-naked choke in the fourth round. However, the loss didn't keep him down for long as ‘Mystic Mac’ came back strongly in his next bout and secured a win against Donald Cerrone. It was what happened next that completely derailed McGregor’s push from the company. Conor McGregor had Recurring Problems with His Leg After losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, the duo met again at UFC 264. Suffering a brutal leg injury, McGregor was forced to take his time off from fighting. That time off was a bit longer than what the fans expected. After teasing a comeback fight against Michael Chandler for years, ‘The Notorious’ failed to turn up.

Thankfully, after five long years, the fans were finally able to see McGregor walking out to the octagon at UFC 329. Unfortunately, the excitement did not last long, as within the first few seconds, the Irishman looked uncomfortable. Limping inside the octagon, the referee called a stop and awarded Max Holloway the win. Such an anticlimax after all the hype made the fans angry. Most fans and critics lashed out at McGregor for coming in with an injury. Is There Still Hope for One Last Dance? Following the unfortunate event, McGregor promised his fans that he would be back again. But most of the MMA community took the announcement with a grain of salt. After all, ‘Mystic Mac’ has repeatedly made some promises that he failed to fulfill. Interestingly, there has been some good news coming in off late. Taking to social media, the Irish fighter claimed that he is back in the gym again. Putting up a video, McGregor wrote, “Fully back in the gym. Leg presses, deadlifts, loading up the knee and building serious power. Knee is primed, strength is returning, and the body is firing on all cylinders, gearing up for camp. The Notorious is coming.” McGregor does have one last fight left in his UFC contract. If the updates are true, then fans can expect a glimpse of ‘The Notorious’ sometime in 2027.