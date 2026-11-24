Aljamain Sterling has no plans to sit on the sideline after his setback at UFC Qatar. The former bantamweight champion wants to get back in the octagon as early as February, and he already has six opponents in mind.

Sterling was not happy with how the judges scored the bout. He later took to X and wrote:

This past weekend, "Funk Master" faced Kevin Vallejos in the co-main event at ABHA Arena in Doha. After 15 minutes of getting his takedowns stuffed by the Argentine, Sterling came up short via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). Sadly, the loss snapped a two-fight win streak and dropped his pro records to 26-6.

However, the defeat has not taken away the New Yorker's hunger.

Aljamain Sterling Eyeing a Potential Fight at UFC 337 in Orlando

Earlier today, Aljamain Sterling on the Ariel Helwani Show revealed that he wants to turn around and fight in February. The 37-year-old claimed that fighting only once or twice a year was never his choice. He said:

"I would like to turn back around and fight in February... It's always been on the UFC or maybe it was my manager's fault at the time for not pressing and really campaigning for me."

The former champion also mentioned Orlando as a possible destination for his return, with UFC 337 scheduled there on Feb. 20. As for opponents, Sterling named Lerone Murphy, Arnold Allen, Patricio Pitbull, Pat Sabatini, Aaron Pico, and Movsar Evloev.

He initially mentioned Murphy and Allen because he believed both were coming off losses and were among the highest-ranked options. Sterling has also named Pitbull, noting that they are closer in age, and Sabatini, who is reportedly booked to face Vinicius Oliveira on Jan. 23.

Aljamain Sterling May Have Trouble Landing His Next Opponent

Sterling may have six names in mind, but not every matchup will be easy to make. Murphy, who is ranked No. 4, is coming off his first career loss to Evloev in March. A fight against Sterling could give the Englishman a chance to get back to winning ways against a former champion.

Allen, meanwhile, sits a spot below Sterling at No. 7. However, "Almighty" is not coming off a defeat, as Sterling believed. He has already bounced back from his January loss to Jean Silva by beating Melquizael Costa in May.

As for No. 1-ranked Evloev, the Russian has already beaten Sterling by unanimous decision at UFC 310 and most recently suffered his first career loss to Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight title fight. Hence, a rematch with Sterling may not be his preferred next move.

Pico, on the other hand, told MMA Junkie before UFC Qatar that he would love to fight Sterling. That said, he also proposed facing the winner of Sterling vs. Vallejos, with a title shot on the line. He said:

"Why don't we fight the winner? Winner of that fights for the title."

With Vallejos getting his hand raised, Pico may now prefer to face the Argentine instead. Even so, Sterling is willing to fight the former Bellator standout, whom he previously turned down for a short-notice bout at UFC 333. He believes Pico now has more to lose than he does.

"He's got more to lose than I do at this point. So yeah, run it. You know, I have no problem doing that."