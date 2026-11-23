Kevin Vallejos reveals he demanded to be considered the next title challenger during a cage-side conversation with Hunter Campbell.

Following the victory, the Argentine star immediately approached UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell, who was seated cage side, and made his case for a title shot.

It was Sterling’s fourth fight in the featherweight division, while Vallejos extended his undefeated run to five consecutive victories with his latest win at UFC Qatar.

The No. 10-ranked featherweight defeated former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night in Qatar last Saturday.

Kevin Vallejos’ Message to Hunter Campbell

Although Aljamain Sterling controlled the fight for 3 minutes and 32 seconds, Kevin Vallejos was more effective in the striking exchanges and did enough to convince the judges. He landed 61 significant strikes and successfully defended 11 of Sterling’s 12 takedown attempts. The Argentine star secured the victory with scorecards of 30-27, 30-27, and 28-29.

During his cage-side conversation with Hunter Campbell, Vallejos also took aim at fellow contenders Jean Silva and Lerone Murphy.

"I am the next champion. F*ck Jean Silva, f*ck Lerone Murphy, I am the next f*cking champion. Obviously, we have to see what Volkanovski decides, but I do believe that I'm on the table of the next contender to fight for the title," Vallejos revealed.

Is Vallejos Getting The Next Title Shot?

There has been no official announcement regarding who will face featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski next.

‘The Great’ is currently in his second title reign and has successfully defended the belt twice, with his latest defense coming against Movsar Evloev in October.

Following that victory, Volkanovski has expressed interest in pursuing a second UFC title through a champion-versus-champion matchup against lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

With Volkanovski potentially moving up, the UFC could consider introducing an interim title in the featherweight division. Jean Silva is currently viewed as one of the leading contenders for that opportunity.

Vallejos, meanwhile, has built an impressive resume that is difficult to overlook. However, his previous loss to Silva on Dana White’s Contender Series could work against him. As a result, an interim title fight or a title eliminator between the two could be an option for the UFC.