Brendan Schaub (L) wants the UFC to punish Usman Nurmagomedov (R) for the Abu Dhabi incident, even if they sign him.

Brendan Schaub believes the UFC would do well to sign a talented fighter such as Usman Nurmagomedov but wants the promotion to levy a befitting punishment on the Dagestani before allowing him to compete.

With the incident potentially complicating Nurmagomedov's prospects of joining the UFC, Brendan Schaub has proposed a rather wild plan for the promotion to sign the fighter as well as punish him for his transgressions.

Nurmagomedov and seven others were initially sentenced to six months in an Abu Dhabi prison with hefty fines. However, following a request for leniency from Dvalishvili, their prison sentences were replaced with fines of AED 150,000 (approximately $41,000) each.

Usman Nurmagomedov is perhaps the hottest free agent in MMA right now. Having fought out his deal with the PFL, the Dagestani lightweight is now free to negotiate with other promotions, and many believe he could be UFC-bound. However, the 28-year-old's recent attack on Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi has cast him in a negative light.

Brendan Schaub's Idea for the UFC to Sign and Punish Usman Nurmagomedov

Brendan Schaub recognizes that Usman Nurmagomedov is arguably the biggest free agent in the sport right now, and the UFC would not want to miss out on such a talented lightweight, or risk losing him to a rival organization.

That being said, 'Big Brown' does not want the UFC to turn a blind eye to the Dagestani's transgression against one of their own. And he has an inventive, albeit sinister, solution to punish him.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, the former heavyweight contender suggested that the UFC sign Usman but bench him for an entire year before allowing him to compete:

"I would sign him because he is the biggest free agent in all of MMA right now. He's very talented. He's, what, a 21-0 former world champion. So you're not gonna let him go to PFL or MVP. Like, you're just not, you're not. Not over this. The way I would do it is I would sign him, and I would suspend him a year. And then, when he comes back from that year's suspension, he would get a killer."

Check out Brendan Schaub's idea for the UFC to sign Usman Nurmagomedov below:

Dana White Says UFC is Currently Not in Negotiations with Usman Nurmagomedov

Whether or not Usman Nurmagomedov's transgressions against Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi will affect his potential move to the UFC remains to be seen. One thing that is confirmed, however, is that the world's premier MMA promotion is not yet in negotiations with the reigning PFL lightweight champion.

During the UFC 334 pre-fight press conference, Dana White was asked whether Nurmagomedov's misadventures in Abu Dhabi would affect his chances of joining the UFC. White claimed that the fighter was still under contract with the PFL and that the promotion was not in talks with him at the moment:

"He's still under contract. We're not talking to him right now anyway."