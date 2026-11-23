Islam Makhachev Defends Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov Following Release from Jail
Islam Makhachev sides with Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov following their attack on Merab Dvalishvili.
Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov got into a lot of trouble following their altercation with Merab Dvalishvili. In the aftermath, the duo was sentenced to jail in the UAE. After Dagestani icon Khabib Nurmagomedov intervened and spoke with the officials, both the MMA fighters were released after a couple of days. However, as the buzz is still very much alive, Islam Makhachev recently dropped an interesting statement regarding the incident.
Speaking about the incident recently, the UFC Welterweight Champion came to the support of both Umar and Usman. He pointed out how Dvalishvili has insulted someone’s mother, an incident which Makhachev termed “disgraceful.”
Makhachev said, “It got blown way out of proportion. In Dagestan, we have fights every day. In Georgia, Merab acted disgracefully. He insulted a guy's mother. As far as I know, the guy lost his mom.”
He added, “To me, that's sacred. I don't think our guys did anything wrong. You have to answer for your words. If you cross the line, you should expect it. When your honor is insulted, it doesn't matter if it's 1-on-1 or 2-on-1.”
Meanwhile, with the incident attracting significant attention, MMA Guru recently launched a verbal attack on ‘The Eagle.’
MMA Guru Unhappy with Khabib Nurmagomedov
Following the release of the Nurmagomedov brothers, MMA Guru sounded utterly annoyed at Khabib. He stated that such an intervention made no sense. Speaking on his YouTube channel, MMA Guru said, “Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov have been released from prison in Abu Dhabi, and now there has been no justice after all for Merab Dvalishvili... apparently Khabib Nurmagomedov clicked his fingers and now their sentences are removed and their fines have been halved. Okay? So so much for the justice of Abu Dhabi. This is a STAIN on their nation…”
Now, with the UFC realm still riled up, it remains to be seen what happens next.