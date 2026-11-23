Islam Makhachev sides with Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov following their attack on Merab Dvalishvili.

Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov got into a lot of trouble following their altercation with Merab Dvalishvili. In the aftermath, the duo was sentenced to jail in the UAE. After Dagestani icon Khabib Nurmagomedov intervened and spoke with the officials, both the MMA fighters were released after a couple of days. However, as the buzz is still very much alive, Islam Makhachev recently dropped an interesting statement regarding the incident.

Speaking about the incident recently, the UFC Welterweight Champion came to the support of both Umar and Usman. He pointed out how Dvalishvili has insulted someone’s mother, an incident which Makhachev termed “disgraceful.”

Makhachev said, “It got blown way out of proportion. In Dagestan, we have fights every day. In Georgia, Merab acted disgracefully. He insulted a guy's mother. As far as I know, the guy lost his mom.”