Jonathan Micallef and Sam Patterson will fight in UFC Sydney in early February

This welterweight fight joins a card headlined by a bout at lightweight between Quillan Salkilld (13-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC) and Benoit Saint-Denis (17-4, 1 NC MMA, 9-4 UFC.) Afterpay Arena in Sydney will serve as the setting for UFC Sydney.

Two welterweights will set foot inside the fabled Octagon for the first card of the month of February, when Jonathan Micallef (10-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) fights Sam Patterson (15-3-1 MMA, 5-2 UFC) for an undercard bout. This will be a three-round fight at five minutes per round in Sydney.

UFC Sydney is still a few months away, but the promotion is wasting no time putting together bouts on the undercard for the Feb. 7 event . The UFC schedule for the year's shortest month begins down under in New South Wales on Feb. 6 (USA time.)

Jonathan Micallef Enters UFC Sydney Fight vs. Sam Patterson on Five-Fight Winning Streak

Jonathan Micallef will come into UFC Sydney having gone 5-0 in his last five outings dating back to September of 2024. Most recently, he scored a split decision victory over Themba Gorimbo (14-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) on May 2 during UFC Perth.

Micallef has yet to lose under the UFC promotional banner and is a man who won his way into the company by way of Contender Series with a submission in October of 2024. That night, he stopped Mohamed Ado with a rear-naked choke during the opening round of the fight.

Counting his stint in amateur MMA, Micallef has only lost twice heading into UFC Sydney.

Sam Patterson to Make 20th MMA Appearance vs. Jonathan Micallef in UFC Sydney

His opponent on the other side of the cage, Sam Patterson, will enter UFC Sydney with a 4-1 record in his last five fights. Patterson has made only two MMA appearances in 2026.

On the night of July 25, he scored a second-round knockout over Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-10 MMA, 12-9 UFC) during UFC Abu Dhabi from Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates. He'll reach a major milestone once the cage door closes in New South Wales on the first Sunday in February.

UFC Sydney will mark Sam Patterson's 20th fight as a professional competitor in MMA. Although this fight is slated for the undercard of the Sydney event, these two fighters will be coming in on a roll with a combined 9-1 record in their last 10 outings.