Throwback: Rundown of the Rivalry Between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones
A brief rundown of how the bad blood between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones transpired.
Jon Joneshas been one of the most decorated fighters in the UFC. Often hailed as the GOAT by none other than UFC boss Dana White, the heavyweight fighter has had some impressive matchups throughout his career. However, of all the feuds, the most memorable one came against Daniel Cormier.
The duo crossed paths inside the octagon twice. In those two bouts, the rivalry reached some great heights. Jones and Cormier were supposed to face each other at UFC 178. However, that did not come to fruition as Jones suffered an injury and was then the UFC light heavyweight champion. Finally, after a long back-and-forth, UFC 182 was where both the fighters met.
Despite having a height disadvantage, DC went after Jones. He put in some brutal punches trying to stun his stronger opponent. But Jones remained calm under pressure and ultimately emerged as the winner. All three judges scored the contest in Jones’ favor, 49-46. Following his win, Jones mocked Cormier by saying, “I don’t respect Daniel Cormier. I hope he’s somewhere crying right now. I’m sure he is.”
Next up, both the fighters got into some personal controversies. Back in 2015, Jones was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Albuquerque. He also tested positive for clomiphene and letrozole. On the contrary, Cormier faced backlash due to an infamous ‘towel-grab’ moment. Ahead of his rematch with Anthony Johnson, DC grabbed the towel to falsely represent his weight.
Finally, the duo returned to the octagon at UFC 214. With Cormier the champion now, Jones came in hard and bothered the champion with his hard-hitting style. Ultimately, it was Jones who secured the win with a vicious head kick knockout in the third round. While this looked like the feud between the two had finally been settled, more twists came in. Having tested positive for turinabol, the fight was called a no-contest, with the championship returned to Cormier.