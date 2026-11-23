A brief rundown of how the bad blood between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones transpired.

Jon Joneshas been one of the most decorated fighters in the UFC. Often hailed as the GOAT by none other than UFC boss Dana White, the heavyweight fighter has had some impressive matchups throughout his career. However, of all the feuds, the most memorable one came against Daniel Cormier.

The duo crossed paths inside the octagon twice. In those two bouts, the rivalry reached some great heights. Jones and Cormier were supposed to face each other at UFC 178. However, that did not come to fruition as Jones suffered an injury and was then the UFC light heavyweight champion. Finally, after a long back-and-forth, UFC 182 was where both the fighters met.

Despite having a height disadvantage, DC went after Jones. He put in some brutal punches trying to stun his stronger opponent. But Jones remained calm under pressure and ultimately emerged as the winner. All three judges scored the contest in Jones’ favor, 49-46. Following his win, Jones mocked Cormier by saying, “I don’t respect Daniel Cormier. I hope he’s somewhere crying right now. I’m sure he is.”