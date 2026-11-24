Light heavyweight has a newly-minted title-challenger on its hands, as New Zealand striker Navajo Stirling proved his legitimacy by starching former champion and exemplary knockout artist Jiří Procházka inside two rounds at UFC Qatar.

Find out the most interesting post-event facts about the main card fighters of UFC Qatar down below.

In the co-main event, Kevin Vallejos continued his path of destruction in the featherweight class by besting previous bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling with a solid performance on the feet.

Aliskerov's win over Cannonier is his first victory over a ranked contender. It also served as his fourth triumph in a row since being knocked out by Robert Whittaker back in 2024. His match with the American saw himattempt the most submissions in his UFC tenure to date with three

Three of his wins inside the Octagon have come by way of decision, making it seven total across his 21-bout professional career

Jared Cannonier

Cannonier's loss to Aliskerov is his third in a row, losing all of those contests via the judge’s score cards. He has not won a fight since stopping Gregory Rodrigues back in February 2025. He is now 1-5 in his last six fights

His UFC record now stands at an even 11-11.

UFC Qatar: Kyoji Horiguchi def. Asu Almabayev

Kyoji Horiguchi

Horiguchi's win over Almabayev brought him back in the win column after previously losing to Manel Kape back in June. The victory also stood as his 16th victory by decision. In fact, his bout with the Kazakh marked his second consecutive UFC triumph that he earned at leasttwo 30-27 scorecards

He is now 3-1 since returning to the promotion in 2025.

Asu Almabayev

Almabayev's loss to Horiguchi spelled the end of his previous three-fight winning streak, which included victories over competition like Jose Ochoa, Alex Perez, and Charles Johnson. In his 28 professional bouts, his setback to the Japanese was only the second time he has lost a match by points.

He is now 1-1 in company events that have taken place in Qatar.

UFC Qatar: Dan Hooker def. Brian Ortega

Dan Hooker

Hooker's win over Ortega ended a previous three-fight losing skid dating back to November 2025. The match also stood out as the second most significant strikes he had landed in a UFC contest at 146, behind only his main event collision against Dustin Poirier at UFC Vegas 4,where he landed 155

His UFC record now stands at 15-11.

Brian Ortega

Ortega's retirement loss to Hooker extended his streak to three fights. It was also the first time he fought inside the Octagon since facing off with Aljamain Sterling back in August of 2025. The setback was also the most significant strikes he had absorbed in a promotional scrap since his failed title effort against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266, where he was hit with 88; he was struck by 70 in his meeting with Hooker.

He retired from competition following UFC Qatar with a professional record of 16-6 with one no-contest.

UFC Qatar: Kevin Vallejos def. Aljamain Sterling

Kevin Vallejos

Vallejos' win over Sterling is his eighth in a row since September 2023. It was also the first time he had gotten his hand raised after a match against a previous UFC champion. Over the course of this win streak, his triumph over the American was only the second time he had won a bout by decision.

He is now 5-0 in the organization since making his debut last year.

Aljamain Sterling

Sterling's loss to Vallejos spelled the end of his previous two-fight stay in the winner’s circle. It was also the second time he has lost a fight at featherweight, the other being against one-time title challenger Movsar Evloev. He has now lost four times by way of the scorecards.

His UFC record now stands at 18-6.

UFC Qatar: Navajo Stirling def. Jiří Procházka

Navajo Stirling

Stirling's win over Procházka was his 12th consecutive professional victory as an undefeated fighter. He has now knocked out two former light heavyweight champions in his last pair of Octagon outings, earning a Performance of the Night award in each of those scraps.

He is now tied with Manel Kape for the longest knockout win streak in the UFC right now.

Jiří Procházka

Prochazka's loss to Stirling marked his second straight defeat, making it the first time in his career that he had lost two bouts in a row. All of his professional setbacks have come via knockout. The loss to the New Zealander also marked the first time he had been beaten by neither a former, current, or future company belt-holder

He is now 0-2 against City Kickboxing fighters in the UFC.