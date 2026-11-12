UFC Qatar will feature Jiří Procházka vs. Navajo Stirling in the main event, but as the former UFC light heavyweight champion has revealed, the fight almost wasn't booked due to hesitation on his part, as he felt the risk of facing a young, dangerous finisher down the rankings was too high.

Jiří Procházka is taking on a massive risk on Nov. 21, because at UFC Qatar he will face undefeated knockout artist Navajo Stirling in the main event. While it's a matchup with guaranteed action, it also does a lot more for Stirling, who is the #7 light heavyweight on the Meta UFC Rankings and #5 on the Media Panel Rankings. Procházka, meanwhile, is ranked #3 by Meta UFC and #2 by the Media Panel, so it's understandable that he was initially wary of the matchup.

Jiří Procházka recognizes the danger posed by Navajo Stirling

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jiří Procházka was asked about his thoughts on the Navajo Stirling matchup. From the fan perspective, it's a banger fight featuring two heavy-handed strikers who always look for the finish. However, entertainment value means nothing to Procházka, who is aware of the big risk he's taking. The gap between his top three spot in the division and Stirling, who is either fifth or seventh depending on the ranking system, means that he stands to gain little from the fight itself.

A win over someone ranked that low does nothing for him in terms of earning another title shot, especially as he's coming off a first-round knockout to newly minted champion Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327. A loss, though, would be a large blow to his championship prospects. Stirling, by contrast, is in relatively safe territory, because a win surely guarantees him a title fight, while a loss wouldn't be too damaging as it would come against a higher-ranked former champion.