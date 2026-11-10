Robert Whittaker Predicts Trouble for Jiří Procházka as Navajo Stirling Eyes Huge UFC Upset
The former UFC champion believes Stirling’s striking and power will serve him well in his next bout.
Robert Whittaker says that Jiri Procházka can be beaten by Navajo Stirling, and that the New Zealander might be able to finish him. Procházka and Stirling will clash in the main event of the UFC Fight Night in Doha on Nov. 21. It will be a huge step up for the 28-year-old, who is still undefeated as a pro.
Procházka's style can work against him
Prochazka does not serve from conventional angles like most fighters, and he moves in unconventional ways to often surprise his opponents. That style has earned him some big fights. But Whittaker believes if things go wrong it leaves him open to clean punches.
Here Stirling may have the upper hand. He likes to play a clean game, but he is an aggressive attacker. Instead of getting into a fight, he can look for opportunities and take advantage of Procházka's mistakes.
Stirling's Gas Tank May be key
Additionally, Whittaker believes that Stirling is fit enough to compete with Procházka for the full bout.The Czech boxer applies a lot of pressure on his opponents. He just goes out there and makes them work for it by throwing strikes. That pace is tough for some fighters.
But Stirling has proven he can remain engaged and focused. If he can stay out of the action and meaningless chatter, he might be able to make Procházka work harder than he wants to. The New Zealander is 11-0 as a pro and 6-0 in the UFC.
Procházka needs a comeback.
Stirling's biggest win came in August when he defeated former light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz. Procházka has plenty to prove in Doha, too. He will be looking to bounce back from a loss to Carlos Ulberg in April.
This former champ has fought some of the best in the division and knows what it takes to fight at the highest level. He’ll be a tough opponent for Stirling. A win over Procházka would be the biggest win of Stirling’s career. It could also go a long way in boosting his chances at winning the UFC title.
Whittaker thinks Stirling can do the job but he has to follow the game plan. If he can be patient and punish Procházka for his mistakes, he could return with a big win.