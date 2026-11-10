Robert Whittaker says that Jiri Procházka can be beaten by Navajo Stirling, and that the New Zealander might be able to finish him. Procházka and Stirling will clash in the main event of the UFC Fight Night in Doha on Nov. 21. It will be a huge step up for the 28-year-old, who is still undefeated as a pro.





“I think Jiří's unorthodox style and erratic nature is a double-edged sword. When it works, it works well. But when it doesn't, he gets pieced up by technical stand-up. I think Navajo's got the technical stand-up and the gas tank, which is huge, to go the entire round. A lot of times when Jiří starts overwhelming people, it's because unorthodox strikes mixed with a huge gas tank. But if Navajo keeps it technical and doesn't go away, I feel like the holes in Jiří's game will start to open up.”

Procházka's style can work against him

Prochazka does not serve from conventional angles like most fighters, and he moves in unconventional ways to often surprise his opponents. That style has earned him some big fights. But Whittaker believes if things go wrong it leaves him open to clean punches.