The UFC lightweight champion cited his own knockout loss while backing former champion Ilia Topuria’s comeback.

Despite the loss, the champion is not taking anything away from Topuria, who showed the heart of a warrior inside the cage. He also believes ‘El Matador’ can make a comeback if he has the right mental state.

However, Justin Gaethje showed how experience in deep waters can make the difference against a new-age fighter at UFC White House in June. He battered the Spaniard so much that Topuria’s corner was forced to stop the fight in the fourth round.

Ilia Topuria was once the undefeated (17-0) and most feared contender in the 155-pound division. With wins over elite names like Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, and Max Holloway, ‘El Matador’ appeared almost invincible in a brief span.

Justin Gaethje Backs Ilia Topuria’s Comeback

During an appearance on the Double Coverage podcast, Justin Gaethje called Ilia Topuria ‘the best in the world’ and denied trash-talking him.

“Without those mental mistakes, he is one of the best in the world. There’s no doubt about it. never talking trash about the guy, because he’s so good. I want to see him come back. I want to see him thrive,” Gaethje said.

“The reason my story was so relatable is because I failed. I got knocked out by Max Holloway, came back, believed in myself. He has the same opportunity to inspire the world through what he does next,” Gaethje added.

A few months after the loss, Ilia Topuria accused Justin Gaethje of tampering with his UFC gloves before the fight. However, nothing came of the accusation.

Even fans believed Gaethje was clean.

That said, Topuria is pushing hard for a rematch. However, Gaethje has repeatedly backed No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan as the worthy next title challenger. No official announcement has been made regarding the next fight in the 155-pound division.

Meanwhile, if the rematch does not happen, Topuria could take on Paddy Pimblett. Given their past rivalry, it would be a fan-favorite matchup.