Jiri Prochazka trains with former GLORY champion ahead of Navajo Stirling showdown at UFC Qatar.

Prochazka is preparing for his fight against Stirling in Koh Samui, Thailand. He took to X and shared pictures and videos from his training camp, where he can be seen working on his striking by sparring with Vakhitov.

In his latest social media post, Prochazka shared footage from his training camp in which he can be seen sparring with former Glory kickboxing champion Artem Vakhitov.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is putting in work for his scheduled fight against undefeated Navajo Stirling in the headliner of UFC Qatar .

Check out Jiri Prochazka's X post below:

Vakhitov is widely regarded as one of the best light heavyweight kickboxers. He is a former Glory light heavyweight champion. He also competed on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, where he secured a first-round KO over Islem Masraf. However, the former Glory champion declined a UFC contract.

Training alongside an accomplished kickboxer like Vakhitov could provide Prochazka with valuable preparation for the striking exchanges expected against Stirling.

Stirling comes from the same gym as Carlos Ulberg, City Kickboxing (CKB). Ulberg knocked out Prochazka cold in the first round of their title fight at UFC 327, which adds another intriguing layer to the bout.

Navajo Stirling believes City Kickboxing has an advantage over Jiri Prochazka

In his interview with Ariel Helwani, Stirling emphasized that Ulberg’s win could give his team valuable insight into Prochazka’s weaknesses. He also feels the former champion has more at stake heading into another matchup against a fighter from the same gym.

“Yeah. It's got a lot to lose. I don't have much to lose at all. And I've everything to gain, just like my last fight. And yeah, it'd be pretty sketchy for him to fight another CKB fighter. Obviously, coming off a loss to Carlos earlier in the year, he's going up against the same gym, same coaches, sort of able to break him down a little bit,” Stirling answered.

Check out Navajo Stirling’s comments below:

Stirling has finished his last three opponents and will try to replicate that against Prochazka, while the Czech fighter will be determined to get back in the win column, build momentum, and get closer to another title shot.