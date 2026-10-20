NEW Magomed Ankalaev talks most interesting opponent for potential heavyweight move

Magomed Ankalaev is considering a move up to heavyweight, and there's one fighter who piques his interest more than most.

From This Article 1 . Heavyweight lies in Magomed Ankalaev's future

Magomed Ankalaev still feels like there's much for him to accomplish in MMA. Among these accomplishments is a move up to heavyweight, which several of his fellow 205-pounders have committed to. However, Ankalaev has a specific opponent in mind. Heavyweight lies in Magomed Ankalaev's future There's still much for Magomed Ankalaev to achieve in the UFC, at least according to the man himself. Among his goals is a rematch with Alex Pereira, to whom he lost the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 320. Despite his best efforts that night, Ankalaev never truly got going, and was TKO'd in round one. He has since dismissed Pereira's win as lucky, but has other goals besides avenging his second-ever UFC loss. Ankalaev intends to fight at heavyweight. So, when he was interviewed on BOSTANOV MMA and asked about any heavyweights he was eyeing as possible opponents, Ankalaev was direct (20:55): "Ciryl Gane is very interesting. Ciryl Gane is very technical. He doesn't have that heavy knockout power, so to speak, so it would be interesting to face him. Well, not right now. I don't see it currently."

Ciryl Gane is scheduled to defend his heavyweight title against undefeated trash-talker Josh Hokit at UFC 334, so Ankalaev understands that the fight won't happen any time soon. "But if I were to move up, he would be very interesting to me ." For now, Ankalaev will look to continue rebuilding himself heading into 2027. He had just one fight this year, which was a fifth-round TKO win over Bogdan Guskov at UFC Fight Night 282. However, his original opponent was Khalil Rountree Jr., who had withdrawn due to injury. The UFC has not announced any plans to rebook the fight, nor is Ankalaev's path moving forward clear. Prior to the win over Guskov, he had lost to Pereira, who has since moved up to heavyweight in pursuit of UFC championship history. Unfortunately, Pereira's attempt to capture the heavyweight belt and become the promotion's first-ever three-division champion ended in disaster at UFC Freedom 250, where Gane TKO'd him in round two. Ironically, just as Ankalaev has dismissed Pereira's win over him as the result of luck, Pereira also dismissed Gane's win over him as the result of luck. Unless his plans change, Ankalaev will first try to reclaim his light heavyweight title, then eye a move up a division.