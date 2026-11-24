Gable Steveson has his next fight booked for UFC 336, set to take on a 29-year-old fighting out of Houston.

Gable Steveson will look to put behind him his devastating 12-second KO loss against Sean Sharaf at UFC 336 when he takes on Terrance Chatman at UFC 336 on Jan. 30. The fight is set to take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

A devastating left hook from the underdog Sharaf handed Steveson his first MMA loss. He was on a four-fight winning streak before that, alongside one win in the UFC (against Elisha Ellison).

Gable Steveson's Opponent Terrance Chatman Is Coming Off A Loss As Well

The news of Gable Steveson's next fight was first reported by Connected MMA on Instagram, and UFC's Canada X handle recently confirmed the same.