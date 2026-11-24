Gable Steveson Has Next Fight Booked for UFC 336
Gable Steveson has his next fight booked for UFC 336, set to take on a 29-year-old fighting out of Houston.
Gable Steveson will look to put behind him his devastating 12-second KO loss against Sean Sharaf at UFC 336 when he takes on Terrance Chatman at UFC 336 on Jan. 30. The fight is set to take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
A devastating left hook from the underdog Sharaf handed Steveson his first MMA loss. He was on a four-fight winning streak before that, alongside one win in the UFC (against Elisha Ellison).
Gable Steveson's Opponent Terrance Chatman Is Coming Off A Loss As Well
The news of Gable Steveson's next fight was first reported by Connected MMA on Instagram, and UFC's Canada X handle recently confirmed the same.
Steveson's opponent, Terrance Chatman, made his UFC debut in August 2026, taking on Anthony Wint. Late in the first round, Chatman lost via technical submission (arm-triangle choke).
Prior to that, the 29-year-old had fought the entirety of his career in Fury Fighting Championship, winning five fights and losing just one. It is worth noting that Chatman made his professional MMA debut only in early 2025. He had a four-fight amateur career previous to that.
Following the announcement of the fight on UFC Canada's official Instagram page, Chatman dropped a two-word reaction. He wrote:
"We back."
Check out Terrance Chatman's reaction below:
40-Year-Old UFC Veteran Wants To Fight On The Same Card as Gable Steveson
40-year-old UFC veteran King Green expressed his desire to fight on the same card. Dropping a comment under the same post announcing Gable Steveson's fight, Green wrote:
"I want to fight on this card."
Check out King Green's comment below: