It's been six years since UFC Vegas 15 was held at Meta Apex. Up to now, this card is the last to be held over the Thanksgiving weekend.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock, and we are deeply concerned by both the alarming levels of spread and severity and the alarming levels of inaction," he said at a media briefing in Geneva, "We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic." While the UFC pressed forward with a slated Fight Night in Brasilia that weekend, the promotion would be forced to take a hiatus.

This wasn't the case six years ago, however, when UFC Vegas 15 was held. The Thanksgiving holiday was a very different period in 2020, and it was due to a declaration made the previous March by World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhadnom-Gheybresus,

Thanksgiving inside the United States usually means a quiet weekend for MMA's No. 1 promotion, the UFC . Normally, when the calendar reaches the last weekend of November, the fabled UFC Octagon falls silent for the holiday marked by turkey, stuffing, and cross-country travels to visit family and friends.

UFC Vegas 15 Offered Rare Thanksgiving Weekend Card

By May of that year, the UFC was back in action with three cards in a week from Jacksonville and through much of the ensuing summer, the promotion would be holding events inside the then-UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, NV. In accordance with pandemic-era safeguards put in place, these shows were held without fans in attendance.

As part of the UFC's return to competition, events were held over a 32-week period between May 9, 2020 and Dec. 19, 2020. The only Saturday nights where the UFC didn't hold a card were May 23 ahead of the Memorial Day holiday and July 4 for Independence Day in the United States.

The Apex would be the nerve center for the UFC's activity for the balance of 2020 after the restart in Jacksonville. On Nov. 28, 2020, two days removed from American Thanksgiving, UFC Vegas 15 was held. As of 2026, this is the most recent card from the UFC to be held over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Positive COVID-19 Test Mars Intended UFC Vegas 15 Headliner

Initially, UFC Vegas 15 was intended to be headlined by a heavyweight fight between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. However, this fight was canceled upon Curtis Blaydes returning a positive COVID-19 test the day before UFC Vegas 15.

Additionally, a planned flyweight encounter that was to match Amir Albazi against Zhalgas Zhamagulov wound up postponed after the latter encountered visa issues preventing his travel to the United States. In lieu of the scrubbed fight matching Blaydes with Lewis, the UFC worked quickly to elevate a light heavyweight contest between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark to the headliner.

The restructured main event saw Smith stop Clark inside the opening round with an arm-triangle choke. In so doing, he pocketed a $50,000 (USD) advance for the Performance of the Night bonus.

Jonathan Pearce Scored Knockout at UFC Vegas 15

Earlier in the evening, the heavyweights took to the scaled-down Octagon at the UFC Apex for a contest between Kai Kamaka III and Jonathan Pearce. During the second round of action, the latter fighter punched his way to victory. Kamaka was in his first stint in the UFC at the time of UFC Vegas 15.

He'd depart the UFC in the summer of 2021. Upon a stint in the PFL and four fights in Tuff-n-Uff, Kai Kamaka returned to the UFC earlier on in 2026. As of November of 2026, he's 1-2 in his second stint under the UFC promotional banner.

2020 will be remembered for a global pandemic and adjustments made to the sports calendar as a result. A UFC event over Thanksgiving weekend, UFC Vegas 15, was one of those changes.